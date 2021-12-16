10-year-old startup founder wins big with Silgan Closures' Free Closures for a Year Contest

"Watch the video here"

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silgan Closures, a global leader in closure manufacturing, today launched a video campaign offering food and beverage startups a chance to win "Free Closures for a Year."

The campaign video tells the story of recent contest winner, ten-year-old Sidnee Rushing. She founded Sidnee's Lemonade with her mom when she was only five in Atlanta, GA. Sidnee is on a mission to do good with her lemonade by donating part of her proceeds to Toys for Tots which gifts toys to children whose parents cannot afford them. "It's important to me because I want to make kids feel like they actually have something, and that they're loved," Sidnee said.

But it's not always easy for a food and beverage startup to give back to their community. A lack of funding, customer insights and marketing resources make it difficult for startups to even launch their first product. That's why Sidnee entered Silgan's Free Closures for a Year Contest. Winners receive a year supply of closures which makes a big difference financially. "My hope for Sidnee is that she will always understand that no matter what the circumstance is, she can make a positive impact," said Sidnee's mother Sherri Rushing.

"Small businesses and startups need help right now, more than ever," said AJ Miller, director of marketing for Silgan Closures. "Sidnee's story highlights the plight of an entrepreneur and it is inspirational. It's just one of many out there."

Watch the Sidnee's Lemonade story here. If you are a food and beverage startup or know someone who is, share this video. The contest is accepting entries now until March 31, 2022. Sidnee's Lemonade has received consumer insights from Datassential, Silgan Closures' research partner who assisted in evaluating all entries against the company's famed SCORES consumer ratings system. They've also selected their closure of choice from Silgan's Stock Closure Program and will get up to a half million of those caps free of charge for one year. Are you ready to join Sidnee's Lemonade and become the next Free Closures for a Year contest winner?

Call for Entries –Fourth Annual Free Closures for a Year Contest

The Fourth Annual Free Closures for a Year Contest is now accepting submissions until March 31, 2022. For more information on the Free Closures for a Year Contest and to enter a concept, please visit freeclosuresforayear.com. For more information on Silgan Closures and the Stock Closure Program, visit the company web site at www.silgancls.com or contact aj.miller@silganclosures.com.

About Silgan Closures

Silgan Closures is a global supplier of plastic, metal, and composite closure systems for food and beverage products. It is a member of the Silgan Holdings group of companies, leaders in providing innovative packaging solutions for a wide range of applications. The Silgan Closure U.S. headquarters and innovation center are located in Downers Grove, Illinois. The European headquarters are located in Munich, Germany with global operations across five continents. For more information, visit the company web site at www.silgancls.com or contact aj.miller@silganclosures.com.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Silgan FREE CLOSURES FOR A YEAR contest: PRO.J Functional Orange Juice and VUE Vitamin Tea! We’re now accepting entries for 2022. Help us spread the word to food & beverage startups, entrepreneurs and emerging brands! Enter at www.freeclosuresforayear.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silgan Closures