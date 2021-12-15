Rodney King's Daughter & The Human Gathering Developing Interview Series to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of The Los Angeles Riots

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year (2022) marks the 30th Anniversary of The Los Angeles Riots, which were sparked by the acquittal of four police officers charged in the vicious beating of Rodney King. Rodney King's daughter Lora King has partnered with The Human Gathering to create a limited series, featuring conversations with notable individuals who were impacted by what happened to her father, as well as the aftermath of The Los Angeles Riots and subsequent police brutality incidents. "I've gotten to know many of the family members who have experienced police brutality like our family did," says Lora King.

" Lora King is able to bring these families together in a way that no one else really can" - Joshua Jordison

Shortly after Philando Castile was killed by the police, Lora King connected with his mother Valerie Castile. "I'll never forget the first call I had with Valerie," says Lora's friend and producing partner Joshua Jordison. "She and I spoke on the phone for several hours, during the middle of the night. It was one of the most profound conversations I've ever had. As powerful as that conversation was, it paled in comparison to the conversation that Lora had with her," says Jordison. "Lora has continually reached out to and gotten to know these families over the years. The time now seems right to tell that story. And we will do that through this limited series," says Jordison. "Lora is able to bring these families together in a way that no one else really can. We expect that theme of togetherness to anchor this limited series," he says.

The Human Gathering is a private community of Executives, Founders, Investors, Attorneys and Artists that is branching out into content creation. The limited series will be co-produced by Joshua Jordison and Wes Chapman. Jordison recently spoke with longtime family friend of Rodney King Dr. Drew about the limited series, who has agreed to come on as a special guest. "There's no way we could do this limited series right without Dr. Drew's participation," says Wes Chapman. "His deep, ongoing relationship with The King Family is unique, offering so much insight into the man that Rodney King was," says Chapman. In addition to Dr. Drew, several other confirmed guests will be announced during Q1 of 2022. The Human Gathering is also producing a historical moment with George Floyd's family and Rodney King's family, slated for this upcoming Black History Month. "We expect that historical moment to tie-in nicely with this limited series," says Jordison.

