InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique and Versatile Case for Smartphones (LVT-414)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smartphone case that enables you to easily personalize and change the look of your case," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the patent pending IMAGES. My design offers a more interesting alternative to traditional phone cases."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a unique way to change the look of a smartphone case. In doing so, it enables the user to display various photos or images. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a smartphone and it eliminates the need to purchase multiple cases. The invention features a versatile and eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

