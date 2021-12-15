Chubb Launches New Employment Practices Liability Insurance Policy

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched a new insurance offering to help protect companies from the financial costs associated with employment-related lawsuits filed for a range of issues, including wrongful termination, breach of contract, retaliation and otherwork-related issues. The Chubb PrimarySM Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) policy provides coverage for employment practices liability (EPL) claims brought by past, present, and prospective employees and independent contractors. In conjunction with this policy, Chubb offers loss prevention consultant services and access to ChubbWorksSM,an online resource provided at no additional cost to Chubb EPLI customers, providing comprehensive EPL loss prevention tools to help address and prevent employment and employee issues.

In 2020, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) received almost 70,000 discrimination claims against employers, with retaliation asserted in more than 55% of all charges received. "Employers are facing an increasingly dynamic employment liability environment, and any company can be targeted with an employment lawsuit," said Kristen Poplar, Senior Vice President, EPL Product Manager, Chubb North America Financial Lines. "Even if the allegations are untrue, the employer still must defend itself against a charge of employment-related misconduct, which can be financially devastating, especially for smaller companies."

For complete coverage highlights and to learn more about the key features of The Chubb Primary Employment Practices Liability Insurance, click here. To learn more about Employment Practices Liability Insurance, visit chubb.com/us/epl.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

