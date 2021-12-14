WEST SHORE ACQUIRES ASSET NEAR NASHVILLE TENNESSEE

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore LLC, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its expansion into a new market with the acquisition of The Pointe at Five Oaks, a new construction luxury apartment community situated on 29 acres of rolling countryside in Lebanon, Tennessee. This is West Shore's third property in Tennessee, adding to its two properties in Knoxville.

The Pointe at Five Oaks in Lebanon, TN - Courtesy of West Shore

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio in Tennessee in the growing and exciting Nashville market," said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. "The Pointe at Five Oaks is a terrific property that sits just outside Music City in Lebanon, giving residents an exceptional living experience with easy access to the city."

The Pointe at Five Oaks community offers custom one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans with loft apartment options, some with attached private garages. The 312 apartment homes are beautifully designed with quality finishes, gourmet kitchens, and stainless-steel appliances, with each unit featuring a private outdoor patio or balcony.

The complex offers an unparalleled selection of amenities in a dynamic location, including two state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an expansive clubhouse and business center. Outdoor grilling stations with alfresco dining areas and fire pits all overlook the resort-like saltwater pool.

"The Pointe of Five Oaks is strategically located and well positioned to benefit from the significant job drivers and positive momentum in the market," said West Shore President, Lee Rosenthal. "We are proud to add this luxury community to the West Shore portfolio and look forward to future opportunities to expand further in Tennessee."

West Shore's national portfolio now includes over 11,000 apartment homes. The Pointe at Five Oaks is located at 200 Five Oaks Boulevard in Lebanon, Tennessee, and is now leasing. To learn more, visit www.pointefiveoaks.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 36 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling over 11,000 units with a total market value of more than $2.0 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

