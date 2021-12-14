T. ROWE PRICE COMMEMORATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE EDUCATION TRUST OF ALASKA

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price is celebrating its 20th anniversary of program management and partnership with the Education Trust of Alaska, the sponsor of three 529 college savings plans including the T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan, Alaska 529 and John Hancock Freedom 529. In honor of this milestone, the Education Trust of Alaska is awarding a $20,000 scholarship in each of its three college savings plans.

"It has been an honor to partner with the Education Trust of Alaska to provide education savings opportunities to our account holders over the last 20 years," said Diana Kendall, Head of College Savings at T. Rowe Price. "Together, we have delivered meaningful value, helping hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries save for their future education."

Since 2001, the Education Trust of Alaska, T. Rowe Price, and John Hancock have helped to deliver college savings plan offerings to more than 312,000 students with $11 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021.

"The 20-year partnership we have had with both T. Rowe Price and John Hancock is a noteworthy milestone," said Tamera Weaver, Trust Administrator for the Education Trust of Alaska. "We have been delighted to provide tools and resources that enable families across the country to achieve their higher education savings goals."

The 529 college savings industry has seen considerable growth over the last five years now representing $437 billion in assets nationally. T. Rowe Price manages four plans that comprise a 4.5% share of the national 529 market. T. Rowe Price ranks the 7th largest program manager in the industry today.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN

The T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan is currently a Silver medalist for the Morningstar 2021 Ratings season and both the T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan and Alaska 529 are ranked in the top ten for 529 plan performance in the one, three, five, and ten- year periods by SavingforCollege.com as of 11/22/21 for periods ended 9/30/21.

ABOUT ALASKA 529

Alaska 529 is currently ranked in the top ten for 529 plan performance in the one, three, five, and ten- year periods by SavingforCollege.com as of 11/22/21 for periods ended 9/30/21.

ABOUT JOHN HANCOCK FREEDOM 529

John Hancock Freedom 529 is currently ranked in the top ten for 529 plan performance (not including sales charges) in the one, three, five, and ten- year periods by SavingforCollege.com as of 11/22/21 for periods ended 9/30/21.

For more information visit troweprice.com/college and www.educationtrustak.com.

Be sure to review any 529 college savings plan offered by your home state or your beneficiary's home state, as there may be state tax or other state benefits, such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in the home state's plan. Be sure to read the college savings plan's disclosure document, which includes investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information you should read and consider carefully before investing. Tax benefits may be conditioned on meeting certain requirements, such as residency, purpose for or timing of distributions, or other factors as applicable. T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., Distributor/Underwriter is the distributor for the T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan, Alaska 529, and John Hancock Distributors LLC is the distributor for John Hancock Freedom 529.

Morningstar analysts reviewed 62 plans for its 2021 ratings (10/26/21), of which 11 plans received a "Silver" rating. To determine a plan's rating, Morningstar's analysts organized their research around four key pillars: Process, People, Parent, and Price. Plans were then assigned forward-looking ratings of "Gold," "Silver," "Bronze," "Neutral," and "Negative." Each year, certain of the industry's smallest plans are not rated. Click here for additional information about Morningstar's methodology.

Analyst Ratings are subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Analyst Ratings are based on Morningstar analysts' current expectations about future events and, therefore, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Morningstar's expectations not to occur or to differ significantly from what was expected. Morningstar does not represent its Analyst Ratings to be guarantees.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.