Top Medical Imaging Company and Provider of Diagnostic Imaging Collaborate to Elevate Patient Experience and Lower Cost of Care

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet LLC, the US affiliate of Guerbet, a global leader in medical imaging, announced today that Shields Health Care Group , New England's largest and most advanced provider of diagnostic imaging, will introduce Guerbet's OptiStar® Elite injectors system across their network. This procurement is one the largest in Guerbet's history.

"Guerbet's reputation for innovation, patient safety, and excellent customer service were important considerations," says Steve Brune, Field Service Manager of ProCare (Shields' medical equipment division). "The team at Guerbet is constantly working to improve and develop new medical imaging solutions to provide better outcomes, better care, and the best experience for patients, key reasons why this collaboration works for us."

The OptiStar Elite MR contrast delivery system offers enhancements in:

Workflow efficiency

Battery-free operation

Ability to fill syringes in the control room

Three mounting options including pedestal, ceiling, and mobile

Mike Yuja, Guerbet's Head of Sales in North America, says, "We are proud to partner with Shields to provide our OptiStar Elite injectors. The reliability and minimal maintenance requirements of these devices, as well as the seamless installation program make them an ideal choice for multi-facility implementation.

80% of the OptiStar Elite injectors ordered have already been installed across Shields' facilities in New England, with the remaining injectors being installed in early 2022.

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. This is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer since 95 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,600 people globally, we are continuously innovating with 10% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid-caps) and generated €712 million in revenue in 2020. For more information, please visit www.guerbet-us.com.

About OptiStar® Elite MR Contrast Delivery System

The OptiStar Elite MR Contrast Delivery System is a Class II Medical Device in the United States. For complete information about precautions and optimal usage conditions for this device, consult the full instructions for use supplied with each device or with your local Guerbet representative(s).

Caution: US Federal Law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

About Shields Health Care Group

At Shields, improving lives and elevating performance are at the heart of everything we do. That's why more health system leaders trust Shields to help them elevate and scale clinical, operational, and financial performance. Not just within specialty pharmacy, but throughout the entire health system. Working alongside your team, Shields leverages its proven collaborative care model; integrated care technologies; and dedicated teams to produce the superior outcomes your patients deserve and the financial results your health system demands. Together, we elevate performance where it matters most — expanding payer and drug access; improving therapy management and care coordination; delivering unsurpassed patient experiences, and generating the net operating income you need to accelerate growth. Learn more about how Shields elevates outcomes and performance at shieldshealthsolutions.com.

