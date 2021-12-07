SturdyAI Welcomes Two Key Hires to Accelerate Growth of AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SturdyAI, a leading developer of AI-powered Customer Intelligence Solutions that create more engaging, profitable, and successful customer relationships for B2B SaaS companies today announced the appointment of two key team members.

Cynthia Beldner has joined as SturdyAI's Vice President of Customer Success leading all customer operations functions including customer support, customer experience, and customer growth strategies. Cynthia will also serve as a key executive team member helping to scale and lead the team through the next phases of company growth.

Cynthia joins SturdyAI with extensive experience, helping both internal and external teams scale exponentially. Previously, Cynthia was the Sr. Director of Operational Growth and Success at Gloat, where she was appointed by the COO to lead cross-functional, operational growth strategies delivering value to the customer across the lifecycle. Prior, Cynthia was the Global Director of Innovation and Experience at LiveTiles, a provider of AI-enabled, low-code solutions for digital collaboration. There she oversaw customer success and support. Earlier in her career, Cynthia was an instrumental team member at Yammer which was acquired by Microsoft. At Microsoft, Cynthia worked with marquee enterprise organizations in Southern California and the Southwestern United States to develop and implement their visions for a modern workplace.

"Our mission is to deliver monumental value to our customers," said Steve Hazelton, CEO and Co-Founder at SturdyAI. "Cynthia will be paramount in this effort, acting as a strong executive advocate and catalyzing the growth and success of our customers and our own teams."

"I was immediately impressed with the team and the vision," said Cynthia. "After the first pitch, I was sold on the product's value to business leaders, to CSMs, to customers. As I got to know Steve, Joel, and Nathaniel, at every point they proved to me that they know what it takes to build a company. They know the pitfalls; they know the path. And they know the B2B SaaS industry. As experienced leaders, they have lived through the fog of being data rich but insight poor. They are solving problems that they have experienced firsthand. This is powerful."

Sabino Gadaleta has joined SturdyAI as the Director of Data Engineering owning the end-to-end data engineering strategy inclusive of tools, technology, processes, and team leadership.

Sabino is an experienced software engineer and research scientist with demonstrated commercial expertise in the areas of machine learning, data science, state estimation, data fusion, signal processing, and microservice cloud technologies. Prior to joining SturdyAI, Sabino was a Service Architect in HPE's Greenlake High Performance Computing team, architecting and implementing services to provide customers access to HPC clusters in an as-a-service model. Before HPE, he led Numerica's R&D efforts developing and overseeing advanced algorithms for search, data analytics, natural language processing, link analysis, and knowledge graph multi-entity search. Sabino earned a Ph.D in Mathematics from Colorado State University and, Master's Degree in Physics with a focus on information theory from Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen

"I was drawn to SturdyAI for several reasons," said Sabino. "Throughout my career, the things I enjoyed most was to work with data to develop algorithms and derive insights to innovate on behalf of customers. SturdyAI works in an exciting greenfield area with lots of potential for such innovation. I also liked the focus of SturdyAI on leveraging unstructured text data for signaling. Machine learning with unstructured text is a hard problem and hard problems are fun. Also the opportunity to work in the fast-paced, collegial environment of a startup where everything one does directly impacts the success of the company is very rewarding."

"We're empowering post-sales teams with a purpose built, next-gen solution to transform customer operations from silos and sandboxes to a growth-geared differentiator," said Steve Hazelton. "By ingesting unstructured customer data exhaust like email, chat, tickets, webinars, surveys, transcribed calls, and more, Sturdy provides unparalleled visibility and intelligence so teams can take action on critical issues that impact the top line. We're solving a problem set that every subscription-based business faces. Cynthia and Sabino will add an enormous amount of expertise to their respective areas of the business and bring our customers closer to realizing their loftiest goals."

About SturdyAI

Led by a team of seasoned founders and B2B SaaS experts, SturdyAI is unlocking massive value from data hiding in plain sight. Using AI, Sturdy helps P&L holders preempt customer issues before they spiral and seize revenue opportunities in time to improve this quarter's results. Sturdy's AI-powered customer intelligence solution detects critical signals from your customers and routes them to the right people at your company in real time, unlocking value and reinforcing process execution. To learn more about SturdyAI visit www.sturdy.ai

