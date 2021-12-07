FelixHealthcare.AI and Omega Healthcare partner to deliver advanced RCM Solutions

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a full year in production, FelixHealthcare.AI (Felix) is pleased to announce the exceptional performance of the CashFlow+ solution, developed with the leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) provider, Omega Healthcare Management Services.

CashFlow+ provides a secure and regulatory-compliant solution, where the AI engine comprehends payer Explanation of Benefits (EOB) documents and extracts relevant terms for financial posting. An exception handling module enables fast and accurate quality assurance reviews as required by the client's team. Over the 12-month production period, the Felix RCM solution achieved 99% accuracy in every monthly audit.

Felix's CashFlow+ is integrated with Omega Healthcare's strategic tech platform P-Cube, which converts lockbox EOB images into 835 ERA transactions, and manages the end-to-end workflow, business rules, and reconciliation functionalities. Felix's AI engine accuracy and automation prowess helped Omega Healthcare yield significant improvements in both operational and financial metrics.

Intelligent Automation also facilitates business continuity and resilient solutions, qualities that proved pivotal in a pandemic world. Vaidyanatha Siva, Founder & CEO of FelixHealthcare.AI, states, "Omega has been a valued, flagship client in our revenue cycle management offering. We are thrilled to be able to deliver exceptional performance for them and build upon this to address even more areas within the RCM arena with our powerful platform."

Sumit Sachdeva, President and Chief Operating Officer at Omega Healthcare shares, "The multiple benefits delivered by Felix Solutions, such as accuracy or cost benefits, emerged to be the best in our assessment of digitization technologies. Furthermore, the seamless integration we achieved with our exclusive platform P-Cube and the output of Felix solution was not possible with other standard offerings. The outcomes have been phenomenal, and our clients are even happier."

