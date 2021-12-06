The Green Room Hotel Debuts in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Room Hotel , originally a motel built in the 1950s, was given a second life by Co-owners Stephen and Brett Poovey, as a modernized bungalow-style boutique hotel. Opened in July 2021, the hotel channels the inside of a wave and the space where musicians relax.

The Green Room Hotel

Located on the iconic Coast Highway in South Oceanside, The Green Room Hotel is minutes away from revered restaurants, including Michelin Star-awarded Jeune et Jolie. Nestled between Carlsbad and Oceanside, guests can easily access San Diego attractions like Legoland and the San Diego Safari Park.

"We're thrilled to share the property with guests and the local community," said Stephen Poovey, Co-owner at The Green Room Hotel. "Each element of the hotel is curated to ensure guests feel at-home when they walk through their bungalow doors. When my wife and I found this forgotten motel, we knew it'd be a special project. We're excited to be in the booming city of Oceanside, partner with local businesses and welcome guests from near and far to create their own memories within these walls," said Poovey.

Hotel amenities include a cedar-style hot tub, outdoor firepit and a social area with communal picnic tables lit with string lighting with music playing from a curated playlist. The hotel offers complimentary onsite parking and morning coffee, donuts and pastries from local bakeries on the weekends. In partnership with Catch Surf and SoCal Bike, grab-and-go surfboards and bikes are available as the beach is only a 10-minute walk. Each room features a map of local surf breaks, restaurants and coffee shops compiled by the cofounders, along with Public Goods personal care amenities and curated snacks. For a contactless check-in experience, the hotel uses Igloohome smart padlocks allowing guests to use their smartphones as room keys.

The Green Room Hotel exudes the property's classic charm while adding modern design updates through a laid-back California-style lens. With interior design by local designers Jessica Tingle and Leigh Jendrusina, each room boasts unique bohemian accents, custom local art pieces, mid-century modern furnishings, one-of-a-kind Moroccan rugs, playful bathroom tiling, and in some units, kitchenettes with retro-style appliances and private patios. The hotel features six studios, five one-bedroom suites, and one two-bedroom suite. The property feels modern and classic with thick adobe walls and pitched roofs from the 1950s remaining.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Green Room Hotel