DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery Named One of 100 Best Innovations of the Year By Popular Science

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, one of Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) largest power tool brands and a leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced that the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery has been awarded a Popular Science 2021 Best of What's New Award. The award recognizes the year's top 100 breakthroughs that are paving the way for a better future.

"DEWALT's newest breakthrough technology is a gamechanger for the construction industry and is a direct result of DEWALT's extraordinary team of innovators that are obsessed with optimizing performance for our customers," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our revolutionary engineering of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery marks the next dimension in cordless power tool performance and our commitment to the cordless jobsite of the future."

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery was recognized in the home category for its design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering DEWALT's lightest and most powerful† compact battery3.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The battery is compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in its 20V MAX* system.

The Popular Science 2021 Best of What's New Award is the second industry accolade the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery has received since its unveiling in October.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18. 1vs. DCB203 Battery, not in application 2Footprint vs. DCB203 Battery 3vs. DEWALT 20V MAX* Batteries 2Ah or lower; …not in application. 4 vs. DCB203 Battery 5Charge cycles vs. DCB203 Battery

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

