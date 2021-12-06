Caliber Home Loans partners with the Green Beret Foundation to present VA home loan education at all transition seminars nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Green Beret Foundation, we could not do what we do without the steadfast support of our network of donors and corporate partners. For this reason, we are grateful to share that we have recently welcomed Caliber Home Loans onboard as a new corporate partner.



Green Beret Foundation

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Caliber Home Loans has a long history of proven commitment to the military community. Their contributions—which in previous years placed them in the top 3% in consideration for the Freedom Award—include support of Moving With The Military, which provides up to 10 makeovers for military and veteran families annually; impact grants to Gold Star Families in need through the Inspire Up Foundation; sponsorship of various military spouse conferences and scholarship programming; title sponsorship of Warrior Boxes, created for 500 at-risk wounded warriors; partnership with the UDT SEALs Association, providing scholarship programming and educational resources for SEALs and their families; ongoing sponsorship of Warrior Games; and the recently established Military Spouse Advisory Council to address Pain Points for military families and veterans. Their commitment to the Green Beret Foundation is now added to this broad group of those who are fortunate to benefit from Caliber's generosity.



"The fact that the Green Beret Foundation would even consider partnering with us is absolutely humbling and supporting their incredible mission of assisting Green Berets and their families is an honor," says Navy Reserve Lt. Commander Bryan Bergjans, Caliber Senior Vice President and National Director of Military Lending. "For our team, the priorities are education, community engagement and always doing the right thing for those who serve. With this partnership, we hope to be able to add value to the vital programming provided by the GBF, while standing in the gap for any needs which may arise."



As a corporate partner of the Green Beret Foundation, Caliber Home Loans will be heavily involved with various aspects of the mission—particularly in support of the GBF's VA transition seminars and VA loan education efforts. Brent Cooper, Green Beret Foundation's Executive Director, emphasizes, "Caliber Home Loans provides an important piece of the puzzle to our active duty and transitioning Green Berets and their families. Purchasing a home is such a nuanced process, particularly when utilizing the benefits of a VA home loan; partnering with an organization such as Caliber Home Loans, who has the expertise to assist with every step of this specialized process, is a tremendous value-add to our community."



About Caliber

Caliber is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. Caliber is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. Caliber carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS.



About Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides all generations of Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergent, immediate, and ongoing support. GBF assists over 5,000 Special Forces families each year. Since its inception, GBF has invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, which has totaled over $16 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. GBF is the only non-profit solely dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families that has achieved a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator. Also, GBF is the sole Special Operations nonprofit organization that is accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparation, presentation, and prosecution of disability claims.

Caliber Home Loans

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Beret Foundation