Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes its Minority Investment in Specialist Insurance Broker ACE

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced that it has completed its 30% minority investment in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) specialist insurance broker ACE.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

