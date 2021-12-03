Unipart wins five-year Jaguar Land Rover contract in US

OXFORD, England, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has signed a five-year contract to support Jaguar Land Rover's US expansion in the North East of the country from a new facility in Mickleton, New Jersey.

Mickleton, a flagship 280k square feet aftermarket site, is the first US dual-brand site for Jaguar Land Rover, servicing 90 retailers and the Port of Baltimore. Unipart will employ 100 people to support inbound, outbound, reverse logistics, transport management, facility management for parts, and branded goods out of the new site.

Unipart Logistics' existing services for Jaguar Land Rover in North America include running other warehouses across the country, technical first line support, customer service, branded goods, special service orders, and retailer inventory management.

Claire Walters, Unipart Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are proud of our deep-rooted partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. This, allied to our expertise in supply chain transformation, continuous improvement and digital innovation, has ensured we are well placed to develop Mickleton into a flagship dual-brand facility to enhance Jaguar Land Rover's continued growth in North America."

Caroline Benton, Unipart Logistics Director, North American Market, said: "The team in North America are really excited to partner with Jaguar Land Rover on this new flagship facility and are looking forward to delivering exceptional service to the retailers in the northeast."

Unipart has a long-standing partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, managing global supply chain operations in the UK, North America and Asia Pacific. In the UK Unipart manages aftermarket logistics and packer operations, branded goods and in-production logistics at the Jaguar Land Rover Battery Assembly Centre.

In June 2021 Unipart Logistics secured a five-year contract to run the new, custom-built, 2.94m square foot Jaguar Land Rover Global Parts Logistics Centre at Appleby Magna in Leicestershire, which will open in 2022.

