Chindata Group Announces Leadership Change

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Mr. Jing Ju, effective immediately, would no longer serve in the CEO position, or member of the Company's Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. After this change, each of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will now have two members.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Ju for his contributions and dedication to the Company. Chindata Group remains committed to providing innovative, industry-leading data center solutions, and contributing to the important infrastructure of the data center economy in China and other emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Fei Xu will serve as the interim CEO, while the search for a permanent CEO will commence immediately. Mr. Xu is currently an Executive Vice President and a member of the Portfolio Group for Bain Capital Private Equity, with extensive experience with Industrial and TMT sectors in developing China growth strategy as well as managing post-merger integrations.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

