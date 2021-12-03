BGS Announces New Indo-Pacific Practice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's power has expanded globally, Washington has begun to respond to Beijing's national security, human rights, and trade practices. The resulting policy shift stands to reshape business activity both with China and America's allies and partners as supply chain disruption, tariffs, increased export controls and investment restrictions, and additional regulatory hurdles are implemented. This shift will also create new business and investment opportunities as Washington deploys a strategy that aims to invest in America's competitive advantages as part of an unfolding technology competition. At the same time, new regulatory and geopolitical events in Beijing and elsewhere in the region are generating uncertainties that companies are now forced to navigate.

The practice is led by Mr. Eric Sayers, BGS Senior Vice President. Prior to joining BGS, Mr. Sayers was a Special Assistant to the Commander at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). In this capacity, he advised the commander on strategic engagements and special initiatives in the Indo-Pacific theater. From 2014-2016, Mr. Sayers served as a Professional Staff Member with the majority staff of the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he managed the Indo-Pacific Command policy portfolio.

Mr. Ivan Kanapathy recently joined BGS as a Vice President and will bring his unique expertise and perspective to the Indo-Pacific Practice. From March 2018 to July 2021, Ivan Kanapathy served on the White House's National Security Council staff as director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia and deputy senior director for Asian affairs. From 2014 to 2017, Ivan worked at the American Institute in Taiwan, representing U.S. interests, and advising on military and security issues in Taipei. Mr. Kanapathy is a Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

"In order to meet existing and future client needs, and to continue to provide the cutting edge, comprehensive support for which we are known, BGS is enthusiastically launching this exciting new practice," said Michael Allen, Partner and Managing Director at Beacon. "Eric and his team have the expertise that will enable BGS to dramatically expand the services we offer our clients."

"This marks a new chapter in our firm's growth and we couldn't be more excited," said Jeremy Bash, Partner and Managing Director at Beacon, "our clients have found Eric's perspective and voice to be particularly impactful, and I'm certain in this new role he will prove to be an invaluable asset to our growing portfolio of work."

Mr. Sayers will be supported in his new role by BGS Senior Counselor and Chairman of the firm's Geopolitical Risk Practice, Mr. Michael Morell, former Acting Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and advisors, Mr. Brian Nilsson, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade Controls, and Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). Along with the rest of Beacon's advisors, they bring extensive public and private sector experience, with expertise spanning the globe and unparalleled leadership experience.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a bipartisan strategic advisory firm that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

