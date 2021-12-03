1st Choice Family Services celebrates the International Day of Disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Choice Family Services (1CFS), dedicated to providing essential and uncompromising direct support professional services to those with developmental disabilities in Ohio, supports the United Nation's International Disability Day on Friday, December 3 by committing to a continued focus on an important theme of inclusion for those with developmental disabilities.

The International Day of Disabled Persons was established in 1992 by the United Nations and aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. Today, the world population is over 7 billion people and more than one billion people live with some form of disability; 80 per cent live in developing countries.

Accessibility and inclusion are fundamental rights recognized by the United Nations for all people while the organization seeks to enable persons with disabilities to live independently and participate fully in all aspects of life and development.

1st Choice promotes those objectives and its direct support professionals are true advocates for those with developmental disabilities. There is an ever-increasing and critical need for more DSPs to serve this population – they are crucial partners who promote inclusion for those with developmental disabilities.

1st Choice Family Services YouTube channel is an informational and educational source for anyone to learn more about and how to support those with developmental disabilities; it is where advocates gather. 1CFS salutes the United Nations for drawing attention to people with disabilities in December.

About 1st Choice Family Services

1st Choice Family Services supports people with developmental disabilities by connecting them to expert direct support professionals who help them overcome challenges and live their best lives. With over 14 years of experience of providing clients with Developmental Disability Services, 1st Choice Family Services is dedicated to providing uncompromising quality service that addresses each client's specialized needs. https://www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org/

