Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires Waste Partners

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Waste Partners Environmental, Inc. ("Waste Partners" or the "Company") from Tejas Investment Partners ("Tejas"). Waste Partners was founded in 2003 and provides street and highway sweeping services, primarily for municipalities and the Department of Transportation. The Company operates from 7 facilities throughout Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Waste Partners expands SCA's presence in Texas, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. The acquisition adds more than 175 employees and 125 trucks into SCA's existing Texas market, making it the largest sweeping company in the state.

"SCA's growth with the Waste Partners acquisition provides for the expansion of our service footprint in Texas," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Waste Partners is an industry leader, with nearly 20 years of history providing sweeping services in Texas. We look forward to building on the legacy of superior customer service that Waste Partners has built with their current leadership. I welcome the Waste Partners team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing the Company's tradition of providing excellent service with their highly talented staff."

This marks SCA's 14th transaction completed in 2021 and 32nd acquisition since 2017. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,600 employees in over 50 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT WASTE PARTNERS ENVIRONMENTAL, INC.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX and founded in 2003, Waste Partners provides sweeping services to government entities and contractors throughout the state of Texas. Waste Partners provides high quality service to their customers through state-of-the-art equipment, technology integration and a talented workforce.

ABOUT TEJAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS.

Tejas is a private investment firm making control investments in lower middle market companies in Texas. Tejas team has spent the past two decades partnering with Texas businesses to reach their potential.

