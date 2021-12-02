ServiceMax Announces New Features for ServiceMax Engage Mobile App

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc., a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the release of several new features to ServiceMax Engage, its mobile application connecting service organizations with their end customers— i.e., the owners and operators of the equipment they service. The new features, developed in response to the application's early success and rapid adoption by customers, focus on improving the customer experience with increased self-service capabilities and provide greater visibility into the service process and asset data quality.

Service leaders are seeing a growing post-pandemic demand from customers for self-service capabilities like those afforded to them in their consumer lives. ServiceMax Engage delivers on that demand, giving customers the same access to real-time asset data that service technicians have. The result is more connected customers, more accurate asset data, and better overall service delivery.

"When ServiceMax first introduced Engage earlier this year, we recognized the huge potential it had to improve service outcomes and increase customer satisfaction," said Mark Hessinger, SVP Global Customer Success, 3D Systems. "ServiceMax Engage is much more than a service request app - it puts the power to manage assets directly in the hands of our customers. With ServiceMax Engage, we are closing a critical part of our feedback loop and improving both the customer experience and the quality of our asset data."

New ServiceMax Engage features include:

Spotlight Report Details allow service organizations and end-users to view asset information in real-time, including service history and knowledge such as product manuals, images, and videos.

Improved Service Process Engagement tools, including an " On My Way " feature that allows customers to track the status and location of a technician and communicate with technicians via text.

Customized Branding for a seamless experience across platforms.

"As we begin to discover the trends that will persist in a post-pandemic world, service leaders are looking to adopt tools and practices that allow for the end-user to engage in the first level of information gathering and troubleshooting. Self-service channels like those in ServiceMax Engage provide a unique opportunity for service organizations to truly deliver a premium experience to their customers," said Joseph June, Senior Vice President, Product Management, ServiceMax. "Over the past year, we've rapidly innovated on our original release to ensure the customer is center stage. These new additions to ServiceMax Engage increase service visibility, elevate the end customer experience, and ensure the most accurate asset data quality."

This product advancement underscores ServiceMax's significant momentum in recent months.

November 1, 2021 which advances its Field Service Management capabilities in the energy sector. The company recently closed its acquisition of LiquidFrameworks onwhich advances its Field Service Management capabilities in the energy sector.

Europe . FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe also selected and deployed ServiceMax's platform for the digitization of its service operations in

On November 22, 2021 the Company announced its preliminary third quarter fiscal year 2022 results. Total revenue was $33.2 million during the quarter, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $28.7 million during the quarter, representing an increase of 23% year-over-year. ServiceMax will release full financial results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 , on December 9, 2021 .

ServiceMax is expected to be a publicly traded company via a merger with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR) ("Pathfinder"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of HGGC and Industry Ventures. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Pathfinder shareholders to approve the pending business combination between Pathfinder and ServiceMax (the "Business Combination"), among other items, is scheduled for December 7, 2021, at 10:00 am ET.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com .

