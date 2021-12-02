SatLease Capital Announces New Partnership with Blue C Mobile to Streamline SatCom Financing

GENEVA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SatLease Capital (SLC) announced a partnership today with Blue C Mobile, a maritime satellite communications company specializing in providing simple, affordable, and flexible solutions for all industry segments from shipping, passenger, fishing, and O&G. SLC will provide custom-tailored and flexible financing solutions for Blue C Mobile customers.

"This partnership is truly a symbiotic one," said Mike Seery, Chief Commercial Officer at SatLease Capital. "Both companies are looking to transform the often complicated and expensive process of purchasing maritime satellite telecommunication solutions into a simplified and affordable one."

The newly forged relationship between SatLease Capital and Blue C Mobile is poised to transform how organizations in the Asia Pacific region procure satellite communications equipment. By removing the hurdle of hardware investment, the partnership is eliminating a barrier to entry for customers and enables them to benefit from market leading connectivity solutions without expending large capital investments upfront.

"We are really thrilled about our partnership with SatLease Capital," said Wesley Tham, Chief Executive Officer of Blue C Mobile. "It enables us to further accomplish our mission and serve our clients, particularly those that are not interested or able to make large hardware investments in order to access the latest in satcom technology."

The high upfront capital cost of financing equipment is a major inhibitor of growth for service providers who serve the maritime satellite telecom industry; Blue C Mobile and SatLease Capital hope that their partnership will support service providers in achieving faster business growth whilst enabling them to deliver more cost-effective solutions to their customers than ever before.

About Blue C Mobile:

Blue C Mobile is a satellite service provider that sells affordable and highly flexible airtime plans through a network of professional partners to the maritime market. Founded by a team of passionate and experienced individuals in the maritime industry, Blue C Mobile is determined to make maritime satellite communication easy for all maritime businesses. For more info, visit https://www.blue-c-mobile.com/

About SatLease Capital:

SatLease Capital was founded in 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland by a group of satellite telecom industry and finance top guns with the vision of creating an all-in-one solution for maritime and land enterprise customers seeking a simpler and more efficient way to finance their satellite needs. Through a global network of partners and suppliers, the SatLease Capital squad helps end-users of satellite service providers flexibly finance new satellite equipment. For more info, visit satleasecapital.com/

