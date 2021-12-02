PointsBet Debuts Two New Ad Spots Featuring Drew Brees and the "Live Your Bet Life™" Brand Campaign

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, has debuted two new ad spots featuring NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees as part of the Live Your Bet Life™ campaign.

The new spots, "Marlin" and "Rocket," follow the release of "Mountain" in October.

Both "Marlin" and "Rocket" offer a look at Drew and his crew living their "bet life" on imaginary adventures while celebrating real in-game wins on the PointsBet app. All three ad spots are available here.

PointsBet worked in partnership with Troika Media Group, a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company, on a 360-degree campaign, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home, and in-stadium.

The spots will air nationally and in markets where PointsBet is available to users.

The Live Your Bet Life campaign highlights PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space. It is the promise that no matter your level of experience, PointsBet is the best destination for bettors.

"Credit to the team behind these ads for focusing on our consumer needs and reflecting them within. They personify the heightened experience our users feel within the app and our in-play product, compared to the countless promotions and clutter we are currently seeing in the space," said PointsBet USA CMO Kyle Christensen. "In-play betting is poised to dominate sports betting in the U.S., and the company with the fastest and most dynamic experience will lead the space. The PointsBet app is the gold standard, and we are just scratching the surface of what's to come with our live market betting options. PointsBet is the place for everyone to Live Your Bet Life."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

