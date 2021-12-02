Oyster® Launches Oyster for Contractors to Make it Easy for Companies to Hire, Onboard, and Pay Contractors All Over the World

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster® , the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful is helping companies and contractors to work together quicker and easier than ever before. Oyster for Contractors covers the essential needs for compliant contracts, fast e-signatures, accurate payouts, and tax form collection all in one place.

When hiring contractors, companies are often under pressure to either put up with lengthy onboarding processes or hire quickly at the risk of compliance and payment accuracy. Contractors also face unnecessary stress, wondering when and how they'll be paid for their work. In the world of distributed work, companies increasingly need the ability to hire quickly, compliantly, and safely pay their contractors anywhere in the world, using any currency and with a transparent currency exchange rate. Likewise, contractors need to be able to focus on the job they were hired to do, instead of worrying about being paid on time.

Oyster for Contractors provides a speedy, streamlined experience for companies and contractors. Instead of days, onboarding new contractors only takes a few minutes. The new product facilitates a smooth experience across hiring, payroll, and tax compliance, the latter of which is made easy by the inclusion of relevant forms such as the U.S. IRS' Form 1099. Companies can engage contractors who live in countries outside of where those companies maintain their own entities — for example, a U.S.-based company engaging with contractors in Spain. Similarly, Oyster for Contractors can also support companies that wish to engage in-country contractors, such as a U.S.-based company engaging a U.S.-based contractor.

"Providing everyone access to great job opportunities, irrespective of location, is key to the work revolution we're all living in today. Accessing the global talent pool, however, still comes with certain challenges, particularly for companies hiring contractors. Many companies continue to deal with inconsistent hiring processes and compliance risk," said Jack Mardack, Cofounder of Oyster®. "With Oyster for Contractors, both contractors and companies can put their minds at ease, knowing they will have a smooth and seamless experience. This follows our commitment to democratizing access to both talent and careers globally."

Oyster® is on a mission to create a more equal world by making it possible for companies everywhere to hire people anywhere. The company's distributed HR platform allows companies to deliver locally compliant payroll and benefits, as well as a smooth onboarding experience to full-time employees and contractors regardless of their location. The company was founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, and Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with employees all over the world. It raised a series A round of $20M in February 2021, which was followed in June by a series B round of $50M.

