King & Spalding Promotes 32 New Partners and 16 Counsel Across 16 Cities

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that it has named 32 new partners. The partner elections span 13 locations (Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dubai, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.).

"It is a privilege to welcome these exceptional lawyers to the partnership, each of whom has sophisticated legal skills that are in high demand by our clients. As a group, they underscore the depth, diversity and dedication of our lawyers," said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding.

The following lawyers will be partners effective Jan. 1, 2022:

Julia Barrett ( Austin ) represents large businesses and corporations in complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts around the country, including in Delaware Chancery Court. She has represented clients in a wide variety of matters, including class actions, corporate and business disputes, and privacy and security matters.

Amy Boring ( Atlanta ) focuses her practice on white-collar criminal defense, internal corporate investigations, complex civil litigation, crisis management, and compliance counseling. She is a Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Matthew Bush ( New York ) focuses on high-stakes civil litigation, devising case strategy and handling all stages of the most complex matters from initial filing, to trial, to appeal.

Randy Butterfield ( Atlanta ) concentrates his practice on environmental, toxic tort, and emergency incident response matters. He has handled numerous individual, mass joinder, and class action cases, both at the trial and appellate levels.

Danielle Chattin ( Atlanta ) defends clients in high-stakes, sophisticated cases—often class actions—brought in federal courts across the country, with a particular focus on cases that require specialized expertise in complex subject matter, like ERISA and antitrust laws.

Chelsea Corey ( Charlotte ) focuses primarily on complex commercial, bankruptcy, and securities litigation matters.

Zachary Davis ( Atlanta ) represents issuers and underwriters in a variety of capital markets activities in the U.S. and abroad. He also advises a number of public companies in connection with SEC reporting, governance issues and M&A transactions.

Martin Eid ( New York ) is a lawyer in the specialty finance and leveraged finance practices, advising on securitization, debt capital markets, private placements and structured finance lending transactions.

Dev Ghose ( New York ) focuses on debt financings, particularly in the area of private credit investing and leveraged finance.

Kyle Gotchy ( Sacramento ) works with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and related businesses in connection with regulatory matters, operational issues, revenue cycle practices, transactions, investigations, and enforcement proceedings.

TaCara Harris ( Atlanta ) represents clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries in nationwide product liability, mass tort, and personal injury litigation.

Kevin Hynes ( New York ) advises on all stages of litigation by industry-leading clients in the manufacturing, technology, and financial sectors, with a focus on complex, multi-party disputes, including mass torts and class actions.

Benjamin Jones ( San Francisco ) focuses his practice on the arbitration of international disputes in the energy, construction, technology, and finance sectors.

Aleksandra Kopec ( Charlotte ) represents financial institutions, lenders and borrowers in leveraged finance, fund finance transactions, acquisition financings, first and second lien financings, cross-border facilities, syndicated credit facilities, cash flow and asset-backed financings and other secured and unsecured lending transactions.

Jamie Lang ( Los Angeles ) focuses on white-collar litigation for companies and individuals, including advising and representing clients in internal investigations, criminal and regulatory enforcement matters and related complex litigation.

Tim Lee ( Atlanta ) focuses on contract disputes, business torts, and class actions, with particular expertise in litigating contract termination and force majeure disputes and defending clients in class actions asserting consumer fraud, RICO, and Medicare Secondary Payer Act claims.

Kevin E. Manz ( New York ) advises clients on public and private offerings of both equity and debt securities, including IPOs, Special Purchase Acquisition Company transactions, secondary offerings, liability management transactions and securities issued in connection with mergers and acquisitions.

Suzanne Nero ( San Francisco ) focuses on complex commercial litigation with a focus on antitrust and class actions. She has represented numerous Fortune 500 companies in an array of commercial disputes in both state and federal court.

Brett Nizzo ( New York ) is a commercial real estate finance lawyer, representing traditional and alternative lenders and agents in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including construction, development and permanent financing projects.

Macky O'Sullivan ( Dubai ) advises clients on investment funds and venture capital matters, including capital raising transactions, seed rounds and corporate venture financings, as well as the formation of and investment in conventional and Shari'ah-compliant investment funds.

Fernando Rodriguez-Cortina ( Houston ) focuses on commercial and investor-state arbitration, covering disputes relating to private and public international law issues, bilateral investment treaties, breach of contract, and mergers and acquisitions, under the ICC, ICSID and UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules.

Gregory Ruehlmann ( Atlanta ) concentrates his practice on product-liability, mass-tort, and class action litigation, including representing clients in the medical-device, automotive, pharmaceutical, and consumer-product sectors at all stages of litigation.

Peter Schmidt ( Washington, D.C. ) focuses on the finance, media, and technology industries, advising and representing client in patent, copyright, trade secret, trademark, business tort, and contract dispute matters.

Jennifer Schramm (New York) is a mass tort litigator who counsels companies facing high profile product liability litigation. She specializes in the portfolio management of mass litigation and strategic resolution of large-scale matters.

Mark Sentenac (Atlanta) represents pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in complex products liability litigation throughout the U.S., including in federal multidistrict litigation and state coordinated proceedings.

Anisha Sud (Singapore) practices international arbitration, focusing on the energy sector and international commercial and investment disputes involving long-term foreign investments, multi-party joint ventures, and government entities.

Lindsay Thomas (Northern Virginia) is a corporate transactional lawyer who focuses on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture capital and debt financings, and general corporate and corporate governance matters.

Ariana Wallizada (Washington, D.C.) represents clients on a wide range of complex tax planning, regulatory, and controversy matters spanning a variety of industries including energy, natural resources, healthcare, finance, technology, telecommunications, real estate, industrial and transportation.

Kathryn Weiss (New York) represents financial institutions, lenders, underwriters, sponsors and borrowers in structured finance and other secured and unsecured lending transactions.

Chris Yook (Washington, D.C.) represents clients in actions pursued by antitrust enforcement agencies and in complex litigation, including some of the largest class actions.

Jared Zajac (Charlotte) represents financial institutions, investment funds, lenders, and borrowers in leveraged finance, acquisition financings, first and second lien financings, syndicated credit facilities, and debtor-in-possession financings.

Julia Zousmer (Chicago) defends companies in complex product liability and mass tort litigation. She has a broad range of experience at every stage of the litigation process and has played an active role on several successful trial teams in high-stakes jury trials.

The following lawyers will be counsel effective Jan. 1, 2022. They represent eight offices (Atlanta, Chicago, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, and Washington, D.C.), and have made significant contributions to clients and the firm.

Cueneyt Andac ( Frankfurt ) focuses on providing tailored advice to the real estate fund industry by structuring open-ended and closed-ended real estate investment funds in both the special and public fund sectors, international and German real estate transactions, and regulatory law.

Anne Atlan ( Paris ) focuses on corporate and business law, intellectual property, unfair and parasitic competition, commercial leases and contracts, defective products and consumer goods, construction and insurance law.

Agnès Bizard ( Paris ) is an international arbitration lawyer. Her practice focuses on investment, commercial and construction disputes, especially in the sectors of infrastructure, manufacturing and energy.

Steven Blau ( New York ) advises U.S. financial institutions, private funds, and non-regulated market participants on the core areas of U.S. regulatory concern, in particular broker-dealer regulation and Investment Advisers Act considerations, while also covering state licensing, commodities, and bank regulatory issues.

Tanya Canup ( Atlanta ) advises companies on developing and updating policies that will reduce the amount of data company stores. She specializes in helping companies preserve and collect relevant information during the discovery portion of complex crisis or "bet-the-business" litigation in order to prevent sanctions.

Nora Djeraba ( Paris ) is a transactional lawyer, advising international clients on a broad range of corporate and general commercial matters (including in particular oil and gas), with a specific geographic coverage of North Africa and France.

Luke Fields ( Washington, D.C. ) advises clients involved in life sciences-related investigations and debarment/exclusion matters.

Keiko Hayakawa ( New York ) advises on private equity transactions of all kinds, including full acquisitions on both the buy side and the sell side as well as investments of varying sizes.

David Hudson ( New York ) focuses on the representation of private equity, non-U.S. and other institutional investors in structuring and managing real estate equity and debt investments through the formation of funds, partnerships and joint ventures, and the acquisition and disposition of these assets.

Kent Jordan ( Atlanta ) focuses on ensuring clients are prepared to respond to a cybersecurity incident by partnering with them to develop mature incident response plans and legal playbooks, while also developing and facilitating tabletop exercises to test these plans and playbooks.

Elisabeth Kohoutek ( Frankfurt ) advises companies in the Life Sciences sectors in complex regulatory matters and represents clients in litigation and business transactions.

Josh Mitchell ( Washington D.C. ) is an appellate specialist with expertise in class-action litigation, complex intellectual-property disputes, and consumer products litigation.

Sebastian Müller ( Frankfurt ) is a dispute resolution lawyer with a focus on cross-border matters. He represents clients in both international and domestic arbitration proceedings and before German state courts.

Jarred Reiling ( Chicago ) focuses on FDA regulatory compliance and related litigation, with an expertise in tobacco products and cannabis, and also including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics. He also practices in matters relating to fraud and abuse, healthcare, products liability, and Congressional investigations.

Jonathan Shin ( Los Angeles ) represents a variety of healthcare providers in a variety of litigation matters, from disputes in trial and arbitration to responding to government investigations.

Jenni Weaver ( London ) leads the Discovery Center's international practice out of the London office, advising clients on global eDiscovery strategy and technology best practices, including data mapping, IT system restructuring, preservation and retention policy implementation, and document collections and review.

