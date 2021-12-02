Hyland names Tomijiro Sugiyama new Japan country manager

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider recently named a Leader in the industry for the 12th straight year by Gartner, has named veteran industry leader Tomijiro Sugiyama its new country manager for Japan. He'll oversee revenue generation efforts, Hyland's continued focus on cloud-first solutions, partner relationship management and development, and more.

Veteran senior-level sales leader Tomijiro Sugiyama has been named Hyland's new country manager for Japan.

Sugiyama has nearly 30 years of senior-level sales leadership in Japan, for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike in fields including financial services, insurance – both of which align well with priority Hyland verticals -- manufacturing, telecommunications and distribution.

He'll continue Hyland's strong track record in the region – where the content services market is expected to grow by 10% to 15% in 2022 – and focus on customer digital transformation, IoT and artificial intelligence solutions.

"I'm excited to work closely with our team in Japan to streamline our operations and grow our presence in this important market," Sugiyama said. "I share the same values that Hyland prioritizes as a company: We treat our employees and colleagues as family, and we treat our customers as partners – and seek shared success."

In his most recent role, as country manager for Japan for Kinetica DB Inc., Sugiyama led planning strategy and sales for the analytics company. Prior to that role, Sugiyama has served in senior-level roles at Oracle, Tripwire, Compuware and others. His experience with prominent system integrators in Japan will be a key part of his new role, as those companies are crucial in the Japanese market.

"The appointment of Tomijiro as our country manager for Japan shows Hyland's commitment to growing our Japan business," said Eugene Chng, AVP/International for Hyland. "We believe Tomi will help accelerate our effort to expand our market reach and partnerships in the areas we are targeting, and we're confident that our investments in the region will further solidify our leadership position in the content services industry."

Hyland now serves nearly 16,000 customers from 39 offices in 17 countries worldwide, including Tokyo. To learn more, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Joel Hammond

+1 216.213-2126

Joel.Hammond@Hyland.com

Hyland Software, Inc. Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyland