VIAVI Equips XL Axiata for 5G with Remote Fiber Test and Monitoring

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that XL Axiata, the number one converged network operator in Indonesia, is using the VIAVI ONMSi Optical Network Management System to increase visibility into their fiber network. With intelligent remote test and monitoring capabilities, the ONMSi solution allows the operator to ensure peak performance, minimize downtime and optimize subscriber experience.

As XL Axiata prepares to deploy 5G technology, a robust fiber network is crucial to enabling high-speed, reliable data transport from the core to the edge. The network operator has made significant investments in their optical fiber backbone in recent years, extending their network reach and expanding service offerings. To ensure the integrity and performance of their network, XL Axiata selected VIAVI remote fiber test and monitoring to identify, locate and quickly rectify fiber faults, degradation or accidental damage.

Part of the award-winning family of VIAVI remote test and monitoring solutions, ONMSi enables centralized management and real-time visibility end-to-end across the fiber plant to automatically locate fiber faults and degradations, significantly improving performance and uptime while increasing workforce productivity. ONMSi detects even minor degradation when no outage is present, such as dirty connectors and crushed or bent fibers, which can lead to signal impairment. Plus the collection of rich network performance data offers insights that can be used to optimize maintenance operations and plan capacity enhancements.

"The provision of remote fiber test and monitoring solutions to XL Axiata further strengthens our long-standing relationship with the Axiata group, complementing their use of VIAVI test and validation solutions for mobile networks," said Rajesh Rao, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. "With the VIAVI ONMSi platform in place, XL Axiata technicians will be able to easily find and proactively address any degradations in their fiber network to ensure a world-class customer experience for wired connectivity as well as new 5G services."

"As the first network operator in Indonesia to launch 4.5G, XL Axiata has a reputation for delivering first-rate service with leading-edge technology. VIAVI, in partnership with the system integrator Telemedia, is a fitting partner to help us get the most value out of the latest state-of-the-art infrastructure by maximizing the return on our fiber assets," said I Gede Darmayusa, CTO, XL Axiata. "We selected VIAVI innovations in remote fiber monitoring to help us accelerate our 5G network build, while ensuring that we continue to deliver great experiences for our existing customers in a consistent and reliable way."

