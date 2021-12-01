Pappas Capital Strengthens Investment Team With Appointments Of Cookie Yu And Gilbert Kinsey To Principal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Capital, a leading investor in early-stage life science and technology companies, today announced the promotions of Cookie Yu, PhD, and Gilbert Kinsey, PhD, PharmD, to Principal. Their promotions further strengthen the Pappas Capital team in support of the firm's continued growth and expansion.

"Cookie and Bert are both experienced researchers and investors whose expertise will be critical as we further diversify our exposure to various sectors of the life science industry," said Art Pappas, CEO and Managing Partner of Pappas Capital. "Their promotions advance our organizational growth plans and we're excited about the impact they will have on our team and our firm going forward."

Dr. Yu joined Pappas Capital from M. Ventures, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA in Germany, where she performed market analyses and due diligence in a wide range of life science and therapeutic areas. Previously, she was a researcher at Stony Brook University, where she developed platform technologies in cardiac optogenetics and single cell analysis. Dr. Yu received her PhD from Stony Brook University.

Dr. Kinsey joined Pappas Capital from RBC Capital Markets in New York, where he was a Senior Associate on an Institutional Investor-ranked equity research team covering the biotechnology sector. Previously, he was an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, where he established an independent research laboratory investigating the role of the immune system in different forms of kidney disease. Dr. Kinsey received his PhD and PharmD from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Pappas Capital is a global venture capital and commercial development firm investing in next-generation life science, agriculture, and technology companies. The firm has raised more than $750 million and has guided the launch or development of more than 85 companies through its flagship Pappas Ventures business unit, its Specialized Fund Management unit, and its Translational Medicine initiative. For more information, visit: www.pappas-capital.com.

