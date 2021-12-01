Like Air® Pancake Puffcorn Now Available Nationwide

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, a family-owned brand that's reinventing snacking with its flavorful melt-in-your-mouth Puffcorn, announced today the exclusive national retail release of its Like Air® Pancake Puffcorn at Sam's Club locations nationwide. Beginning today, Pancake, the most popular Like Air® Puffcorn flavor, will be available in 14 oz. packaging for purchase at nearly 600 Sam's Club locations and at SamsClub.com. The release will be a limited-time offering through 2021 with additional flavors slated to become available at Sam's Club in early 2022.

Like Air®, a family-owned brand that’s reinventing snacking with its flavorful melt-in-your-mouth Puffcorn, announced today the exclusive national retail release of its Like Air® Pancake Puffcorn at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Beginning today, Pancake, the most popular Like Air® Puffcorn flavor, will be available in 14 oz. packaging for purchase at nearly 600 Sam’s Club locations and at SamsClub.com.

"We're proud to partner with Sam's Club on the national retail release of Like Air® Puffcorn," said Allison Lin, Like Air® Co-founder. "Sam's Club has emerged as a big player in the food innovation space. They value our mission to introduce new and unique flavors and textures to the snack aisle, and we are confident that Sam's Club members are going to be blown away by the sweet and savory profile of our best-selling Pancake Puffcorn."

Boasting only 50 calories per cup, Like Air® Puffcorn has emerged as a better alternative to traditional popcorn because it doesn't contain any pesky hulls or kernels that so often get caught in teeth. The easily-digestible baked snack features only a handful of simple ingredients that combine to create a light and airy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Like Air® Puffcorn is gluten-free and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives. It is made in a nut-free facility and is free from seven of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, and shellfish.

Like Air® Puffcorn's Pancake variety is also dairy-free and captures the mouth-watering flavor of pancakes without all the guilt. With just a hint of maple syrup, this sweet and savory snack has quickly become the brand's most popular flavor.

For more information about Like Air® Puffcorn, please visit likeairsnacks.com.

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The family-run brand's signature Puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! Boasting only 50 calories per cup with an amazing melt-in-your-mouth texture, it is gluten-free and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives. Unlike traditional popcorn, Like Air's Puffcorn doesn't contain hulls or kernels, making it a simple and easily-digestible snack that every member of the family can enjoy anywhere, anytime. All Like Air® Puffcorn is made in a nut-free facility and is free from seven of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, and shellfish. Like Air's most popular flavor Pancake is also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways – over 5,000 winners and counting! For more information on Like Air, please visit https://www.likeairsnacks.com/ .

Like Air® Pancake Puffcorn Now Available Nationwide

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Like Air