BuzzRx® Helps Cardholders Save $1 Billion on Prescription Medications

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx , the only provider of free Prescription Discount Cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced the company has reached a milestone, saving more than five million cardholders $1 Billion on prescription medications. The BuzzRx Prescription Discount Card and coupons are free, ready-to-use, and beneficial for anyone—including those with insurance. The discounted prices offered by BuzzRx can often be lower than copays, help if there's a high deductible that must be met before prescription coverage can begin, or provide savings if a health insurance plan does not cover a prescription. It can be used on both generic and brand name medications and is accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can save up to 80% and the average BuzzRx customer saves 60% per prescription, or approximately $398 a year.

Prescriptions remain unaffordable to many people in America due to rising drug costs, skyrocketing health insurance premiums, and limited drug coverage. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report, three in ten adults (29 percent) report not taking their medicines as prescribed at some point in the past year because of the cost. In addition, one in five older adults reported difficulty affording their prescription drugs despite the majority having health insurance.

Today, both uninsured and insured people in America save nearly every five seconds with BuzzRx, totaling over $500,000 in savings daily. Average savings on some of the most commonly filled medications include:

High blood pressure: $27.44 per prescription ( $42 million total savings)

Depression and anxiety: $31.02 per prescription ( $33 million total savings)

Heartburn and GERD: $79.11 per prescription ( $17 million total savings)

Cholesterol: $86.20 per prescription ( $24 million total savings)

Asthma: $39.07 per prescription ( $12 million total savings)

"Our mission has always been to help make communities healthier. Now more than ever, people need help affording the prescriptions they take to stay healthy," says Matt Herfield, BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO. "More and more people are having to choose between medicine, food, and other basic necessities due to rising costs. There is a huge squeeze on household budgets right now and we're happy that BuzzRx can provide some relief."

The Prescription Discount Cards and coupons are available through the company's free App or website via mail, email, print, or text. Cardholders simply need to present it to their pharmacist when they fill or refill a prescription for immediate savings. The card never expires, has no fees, and can be shared by the whole family, even pets.

For more information about BuzzRx and to get a free Prescription Discount Card, visit buzzrx.com or download the free BuzzRx App .

About BuzzRx:

Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and by aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 Billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $7 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

