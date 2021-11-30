Vionic Supports Global Green with a Focus on Sustainability this Giving Tuesday

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Vionic Shoes steps forward for the environment with a donation of $12,000 to Global Green . As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability within the footwear industry, Vionic is raising awareness and funds in the larger fight against climate change through support for Global Green initiatives to help restore the planet.

Vionic has pledged a total commitment of $15,000 to Global Green in 2021, with e-commerce sales from vionicshoes.com. Earlier this year, Vionic donated a percentage of sales on Earth Day to a Global Green "Climate Park" in Ojai, California, which will serve as an educational experience to living an eco-friendly lifestyle. Global Green is a non-profit organization that has been a leader in advancing sustainable and resilient communities through partnerships to protect human and environmental health, improve livability, and support our planet's natural systems by stemming climate change.

"As an organization we're looking to leave a lighter footprint on the planet in every way we can. Our eco-conscious, vegan-certified, Vionic Beach collection of coastal sneakers has been a major step in that direction—as is our ongoing commitment to research, technology, and transparency in bringing even more sustainable products to our consumer," said Angela Caltagirone, General Manager, Vionic Shoes. "The footwear industry is entering an exciting time to become more green, and Vionic intends to lead as the sustainability movement grows. We admire the work Global Green is doing around the world, educating individuals on sustainability, as well as the policy development they're involved in that progresses climate change initiatives."

In addition to Giving Tuesday, Vionic supports year-round philanthropic initiatives as a core value of the brand through its charitable branch, Vionic Cares . Other 2021 initiatives have included donations and partnerships with Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Centers' PROTEUS, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dress for Success, and a collaboration between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation in support of childhood brain cancer research and treatment.

Vionic is committed to assisting women and men live their best and healthiest lives from the ground up—focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and inspiring styles. Vionic's fashion-driven brand of supportive footwear combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends.

To learn more about Vionic's charitable giving and community initiatives visit www.vioniccares.com.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About Global Green

Global Green USA (Global Green) is the American affiliate of Green Cross International, founded by President Mikhail Gorbachev in 1994 to foster a global shift toward a sustainable and secure future. For over 25 years, Global Green USA has been a leader in advancing sustainable and resilient communities. We protect human and environmental health, improve livability, build stronger communities, and support our planet's natural systems in an effort to stem climate change. Our transformative policy work, programs and projects stem climate change, reduce waste, foster water reduction, and develop clean energy to ensure long-term environmental viability and health for our local communities and the planet.

