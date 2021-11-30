UNREVEALED Releases Final Details around Inaugural NFT Community Grounds, December 1-5 at Kimpton Surfcomber, South Beach The event will feature experiences and speakers from Athletic Greens, CSTM Haus, Fresh Stash, Lukso, Minty Garden, Mutant Cartel, OneOf, Patron, Reddit, Dash.org and Wursta

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNREVEALED (NRVLD.CO), a new multi-day gathering from Bellwether Culture and UZO Media Productions , today announced new details around the upcoming event, taking place from December 1-5 at the newly renovated, Art Basel preferred hotel Kimpton Surfcomber in South Beach.

"We want the Surfcomber to be an oasis for the NFT community to escape the madness of Miami Art Week," said Bellwether Culture Founder, Pavan Bahl. "We've designed a healthy, productive and exciting experience from the ground up and are thrilled to activate this beautiful space with all of our amazing partners. Whether you're looking for a place to plug in or you're actively trying to engage with the NFT community, UNREVEALED is where you want to be during Art Basel"

UNREVEALED will start each day with the Athletic Greens Wellness Escape, hosted by Former NFL Athlete and Model Dale Moss featuring sessions led by AARMY founder, Akin Akman. Athletic Greens, the direct-to-consumer subscription company behind the world's most recommended comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition product, will be offering product experiences to follow each workout.

"It's going to be an amazing week in Miami and we're thrilled to partner with UNREVEALED and Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel to create a space and experience that will empower the Art Basel community to focus on their health amidst all the chaos of Art Week" said Beckley Mason, VP Brand, Athletic Greens. "With daily fitness classes, wellness coaching, delicious AG1 smoothies, an oceanfront setting and the unrivaled hospitality of the Kimpton, this will be the perfect environment where everybody is welcome to re-energize and focus on their health."

Afternoons at UNREVEALED will be filled with educational opportunities with Wursta, technology and art installations, poolside meetings and coworking, delicious food, live DJ sets and projects geared towards supporting the local art community.

UNREVEALED will host programs for Miami's youth, an effort that will be sponsored by PumpEQ. "Our mission is to increase the emotional intelligence (EQ) of 1m children worldwide," said PumpEQ CEO, Liviu Ciulinaru.

Evenings will be packed with NFT drops, traditional gallery viewings, invite only parties, influencer dinners, surprise musical guests and live content recordings with speakers from Reddit, Lukso, Swan Sit, Minty Garden and more.

"Dash, digital cash, is extremely excited to support the community of artists and creators at UNREVEALED. Our history of bleeding edge innovation and development roadmap for 2022 make this a natural fit for us", said Arden Goldstein, Head of Marketing for Dash Core Group. We're excited to sponsor a unique week of NFT reveals in this one-of-a-kind space and be a leader in guiding the crypto community to look beyond personal wealth and take action to bring light and benefit to the world through art."

"With thoughtfully curated partners like Athletic Greens, a groundbreaking speaker and artist lineup, paired with the laid-back ambiance and central location of our boutique beachfront hotel, UNREVELEALED is shaping up to be the perfect gathering place for the NFT community during Miami Art Week." said Mohan Koka, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel's General Manager. "We look forward to being the home base for this unforgettable event."

You can see the full schedule of events, learn more about our partners and apply for access to invite only events at https://nrvld.co/

Contact Rob@Bellwetherculture.com for more information

