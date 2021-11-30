TransPerfect Acquires Transfer Group Language Training Firm

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired Transfer Group. Transfer is a Paris-based language training firm focused on developing language skills for executives of corporate clients. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

Transfer was founded in 1985 with a mission originally aimed at providing language training services for individuals, but that vision evolved to focus more on enterprise-level training needs for large multinational corporations. Today, Transfer works with clients across an array of industries—including consumer products, financial, automotive, and life sciences—and offers individual coaching and group delivery of both pre-packaged and customized curricula.

Transfer's client portfolio includes renowned brands such as Société Générale, Renault, Danone, Carrefour, and Ogilvy.

Transfer will join TransPerfect's existing Language and Cultural Training (LCT), also headquartered in Paris. TransPerfect's LCT reports to Senior Vice President Barnaby Wass. The LCT group has a long history of cultural awareness training and corporate testing and evaluation of language proficiency. In response to the current work environment, the combined team will offer a full suite virtual learning options in addition to their face-to-face offerings.

Wass remarked, "This is an exciting day as Transfer and TransPerfect embark on a new journey together. With access to the breadth and depth of TransPerfect's global footprint and capabilities, Transfer's clients will benefit from this union, both within France and beyond."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Investing in employee training and skill development is more important than ever for our large multinational clients. This transaction will help our combined customers achieve their business goals. And, of course, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the entire Transfer team."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

