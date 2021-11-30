Thirteen Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Inaugural Top Lawyers List

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that 13 attorneys at the firm – Ned Abelson, Gerret Baur, Peter Bilowz, Jean Bowe, Adam Curry, Martin Fantozzi, Christian Habersaat, Gregory Kaden, Matthew Kiefer, Elizabeth Levine, Carla Reeves, Steven Schwartz, and Rebecca Tunney – have been named to Boston Magazine's inaugural Top Lawyers list. The attorneys on the Top Lawyers list were selected by their peers as being among the best and most widely recognized lawyers in the Greater Boston area for their excellence in legal work.

Recognized Top Lawyers include:

Civil Litigation/Defense: Christian Habersaat is a litigator known for his ability to handle a wide variety of complex litigation matters, representing private and public companies, and individuals before federal and state courts, administrative agencies, arbitration tribunals, and in governmental investigations and civil enforcement actions.

Construction Litigation: Peter Bilowz is a construction lawyer with deep expertise in negotiating construction and design contracts and representing developers, investors, contractors, and designers with respect to complex commercial and residential projects as well as handling a myriad of bankruptcy and other insolvency matters, and complex commercial disputes.

Corporate Law: Gregory Kaden is a corporate lawyer with extensive experience representing buyers and sellers in M&A deals, lenders in subordinated loan transactions and intercreditor arrangements, and directors and officers in corporate governance and risk management matters.

Employment: Elizbeth Levine is an employment lawyer and litigator who works with companies on management-side employment and operational matters, and defends organizations in employment-based litigation. Carla Reeves is an employment lawyer and litigator, highly regarded for her work helping organizations develop and conduct cultural assessments and training programs on discrimination and harassment prevention, and strategies for interrupting unconscious bias.

Land Use and Zoning: Ned Abelson is a nationally recognized environmental lawyer known for his expertise in Brownfields redevelopment, transactional work, and environmental insurance.

Real Estate: Jean Bowe is a real estate lawyer who focuses on leasing and financing transactions, complex acquisitions and dispositions, and real estate development for property owners and purchasers, lenders, and real estate developers. Adam Curry is a real estate lawyer with a broad-based practice handling complex transactions, portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, and joint ventures and financings for institutions, private equity funds, REITs, foreign investors, developers, and operators. Matthew Kiefer is a real estate development and land use lawyer whose practice is at the intersection of private initiative and public policy, focusing on obtaining parcel dispositions and entitlements from public agencies for complex urban projects. Martin Fantozzi is a sought-after litigator by public and private REITs, investment firms, lenders, property management and brokerage firms, retailers, and academic hospitals and universities. Steven Schwartz is a real estate lawyer who advises national developers and investors in the multifamily housing sector when it comes to the acquisition, disposition, development, leasing, and financing of commercial real estate.

Tax: Gerret Baur is a tax attorney handling U.S. and international tax issues associated with real estate matters, closely-held business operations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, and investment funds.

Trusts & Estates: Rebecca Tunney is a skilled trusts & estates attorney who advises individuals and families with complex estate plans involving estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, international tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning.

