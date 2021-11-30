Natus Vincere's Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev Becomes A Playable Champion In Plarium's PC And Mobile RPG "RAID: Shadow Legends" S1mple is Available to All Players During a Two Month In-Game Event Starting December 1

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing midcore mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, announced today that famed esports star and world-renowned Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) champion, Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev, will become a new playable Legendary Champion in Plarium's turn-based collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. Beginning December 1st, S1mple's character will be available for free to all RAID players on the 7th day of gameplay within a two-month period.

Just in 2021 alone, NAVI has placed first in many CS:GO tournaments led by S1mple, including BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, Intel Extreme Masters XVI – Cologne, ESL Pro League Season 14 and Intel Grand Slam Season 3. To support his CS:GO reputation for unmatched precision aim, S1mple's Champion is a High Elf with one of the best sharpshooting skills in the game.

"We are thrilled to have one of the greatest CS:GO players of all time become his own Legendary Champion in RAID shadow legends," said Sergey Bragilevskiy, director of growth at Plarium. "We spent significant time with S1mple to determine how he envisions himself in the world of RAID and we cannot wait for fans to get a chance to add him to their roster."

S1mple joins RAID's 500+ unique champions across 14 different factions and will be usable in all game modes, including the single-player campaign (PVE), Dungeons, the Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower and Clan vs. Clan Tournaments. The S1mple partnership is a continuation of a larger engagement between RAID and NAVI that began in January 2021, where RAID became a proud NAVI jersey sponsor throughout the year's competitive run.

"We are thrilled to see S1mple join the RAID: Shadow Legends universe, which is a unique collaboration that will bring the game closer to esports players," said Oleksandr 'nervo-' Pavlenko, Chief Marketing Officer at NAVI. "We are proud of S1mple and his immense success with our team. His RAID Champion, Aleksandr the Sharpshooter, will surely bring RAID players just as many victories as S1mple brings home in real life - and he looks really impressive with elf ears!"

"It's been an incredible experience seeing myself become a RAID: Shadow Legends champion, especially one that is built to symbolize my talents in CS:GO," said S1mple. "I can't wait for my fans to get a chance to add this character to their team and always hit their marks!"

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. For more information on Plarium, visit: www.Plarium.com

