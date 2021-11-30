Local Bounti to Ring Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange on December 3rd

HAMILTON, Mont., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL)(Local Bounti), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced that company executives will ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, December 3, 2021, to commemorate the company's recent trading debut on the NYSE. The ceremonial event will be led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, Craig Hurlbert and Travis Joyner and Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Valiasek.

Local Bounti Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Bounti)

"We are honored to participate in such a well-established tradition as we celebrate the closing of our business combination and recent listing on the NYSE," said Craig Hurlbert, Co-CEO of Local Bounti. "This noteworthy milestone is a testament to our mission of providing sustainably grown food that has a fraction of the land and water footprints of traditional agriculture. From our humble beginnings in 2018, I am incredibly proud of our team's success and look forward to continuing to deliver on our plans to become a leader in the AgTech space as a NYSE-traded company."

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor agriculture. Local Bounti operates an advanced indoor growing facility in Hamilton, Montana, within a few hours' drive of its retail and food service partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time post-harvest, Local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional field-grown greens. Local Bounti's USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus+) and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) produce is sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, free of pesticides and herbicides, and using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional outdoor farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti is disrupting the cultivation and delivery of produce. Local Bounti is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Local Bounti's ability to generate revenue; the risk that Local Bounti may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that Local Bounti could fail to effectively manage its future growth; the risk that Local Bounti will fail to obtain additional necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms, or at all; Local Bounti's ability to build out additional facilities; reliance on third parties for construction, delays relating to material delivery and supply chains, and fluctuating material prices; Local Bounti's ability to decrease its cost of goods sold over time; potential for damage to or problems with Local Bounti's CEA facilities; Local Bounti's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Local Bounti ability to develop and maintain its brand; Local Bounti's ability to maintain its company culture or focus on its vision as it grows; Local Bounti's ability to execute on its growth strategy; the risks of diseases and pests destroying crops; Local Bounti's ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive natural food market; Local Bounti's ability to defend itself against intellectual property infringement claims; changes in consumer preferences, perception and spending habits in the food industry; demand for lettuce, cilantro, basil and other greens and herbs is subject to seasonal fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those under "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Local Bounti's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on November 24, 2021, as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and other reports and documents Local Bounti files from time to time with the SEC. Local Bounti cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Local Bounti does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Local Bounti