Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. To Attend Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT, "Calumet") will participate in the Cowen 2021 Energy Summit and the Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2021 on December 1st and 2nd, 2021. Calumet will host one-on-one and group meetings with investors and provide a business overview via fireside chats. The fireside chat at the Cowen 2021 Energy Summit will begin at 1:15pm ET on December 1st, 2021. The Bank of America fireside chat will begin at 3:45pm ET on December 1st, 2021. Interested parties should contact their respective Cowen and Bank of America representatives to request access. Accompanying slides can be accessed beginning December 1st, 2021 by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN and operates twelve facilities throughout North America. More information can be found at www.calumetspecialty.com.

