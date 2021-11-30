The event has raised more than $14 million for the nonprofit since 2007, enabling Bridge of Life to enhance kidney care globally through medical missions.

15th Annual Tour DaVita Raises Nearly $1 Million for Bridge of Life The event has raised more than $14 million for the nonprofit since 2007, enabling Bridge of Life to enhance kidney care globally through medical missions.

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita announced its 15th annual Tour DaVita event raised nearly $1 million to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita focused on strengthening health care globally through sustainable programs that support the prevention and treatment of chronic disease.

From Oct. 1–3, the virtual event challenged approximately 3,400 participants—including DaVita teammates, patients, physicians and community members—to "Move IT" by engaging in physical activities that ranged from running and walking to biking, hiking and more. Before recording their activities of choice, participants set sponsorship and fundraising goals.

In addition to the funds raised, Tour DaVita participants recorded over 26,000 miles while bringing awareness to the prevalence of kidney disease within their communities.

"We are so grateful to be the beneficiary of funds raised through this life-changing event," said Lori Vaclavik, executive director for Bridge of Life. "Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and thousands of participants, people in underserved communities around the world will receive urgently needed health care services."

Bridge of Life facilitates programs in underserved communities that focus on preventing and treating chronic kidney disease and its leading causes, diabetes and hypertension. Future plans include supporting access to kidney transplants and expanding access to dialysis treatment in countries where this life-saving treatment is limited or non-existent.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, support from Tour DaVita has played an even more vital role in Bridge of Life's accomplishments and, more importantly, in the lives that are impacted globally through Bridge of Life's partners. In fact, Bridge of Life continues to help keep people in vulnerable communities safe from COVID-19 by providing personal protective equipment and hygiene items.

2021 Tour DaVita sponsors included AmerisourceBergen, Amgen, ADI Construction of Virginia, NxStage from Fresenius Medical Care, Wells Fargo, WellDyne, Baxter and GalaxE.Solutions.

For more information about Tour DaVita, visit TourDaVita.org or Facebook.com/TourDaVita.

For more information about Bridge of Life, visit BridgeofLifeInternational.org or Facebook.com/BridgeofLifeInternational.

Bridge of Life

Bridge of Life (BOL), an independent 501(c)(3) public charity founded by DaVita Inc., is an international nonprofit organization working to strengthen health care globally through sustainable programs that prevent and treat chronic disease. Our vision is a world where all human beings have access to quality health care. We strive to empower local staff, community health workers and patients through training and education to make sustainable changes to health care.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,822 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 333 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Media:

Megan Anthony

Megan.Anthony@DaVita.com

(720) 631-2170

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DaVita