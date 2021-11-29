Nominate Someone Making A Difference For Jersey Mike's Sub Abover Grants

MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Know someone who's going above and beyond to make a difference in your community? Nominate them for a $5,000 Sub Abover Grant from Jersey Mike's Subs to help them make an even bigger impact.

Jersey Mike's Subs seeks nominations for its $5,000 Sub Abover Grants for those making a difference.

From now through January 3, 2022, go to BeASubAbove.com to nominate an individual who is making a difference. As a reward, Jersey Mike's will send you a coupon good for $2 off any sub.

"Since we started the program, Jersey Mike's has given out $100,000 in grants to individuals and organizations that are making a big difference in our local communities," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "We are continually inspired by the selfless volunteers and organizers who are truly A Sub Above."

For the fifth year, the company will award five Sub Abover Grants. Last year's winners were selected from nearly 5,000 nominations from across the country (Meet the Sub Abovers). The 2022 award-winners will be named in February 2022.

Since Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO Peter Cancro bought his first sub shop at the age of 17, "Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the company's long-time mission.

In the last decade alone, locations throughout the country have raised more than $65 million for local charities, including an incredible $15 million for more than 200 local charities during this year's Month of Giving in March.

