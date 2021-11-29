National Cooperative Bank Announces Casey Fannon as Acting CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations nationwide, announces Casey Fannon as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Casey Fannon , Acting CEO of National Cooperative Bank

"With the sudden passing of Chuck Snyder, NCB's CEO of 29 years on November 6, 2021, NCB and the co-op community have suffered a major loss," stated Debra Huddleston, Chair of NCB's Board of Directors. "We are however very fortunate with the leadership strength of the bank, and I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has unanimously approved Casey Fannon as Acting Chief Executive Officer of NCB. The Board has great trust in Casey and his commitment to NCB in serving the co-op community nationwide."

Since joining NCB in 1996, Mr. Fannon has dedicated his entire career to National Cooperative Bank and has served as its President since March 2020. In that role, Mr. Fannon has worked on new product and market development, commercial real estate, capital markets and has managed NCB's loan and deposit production across all NCB's customer segments.

He is known within the cooperative community as an advocate for affordable housing and for supporting new cooperative development. Mr. Fannon has worked closely with NCBA CLUSA in advancing the Principle Six Initiative, which brings cross-sector co-ops together to accelerate cooperative growth.

In addition to serving on NCB's Board, Mr. Fannon currently serves on the Board of Directors of Capital Impact Partners, a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

Mr. Fannon received a BS in Finance from Bentley University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

About National Cooperative Bank:

National Cooperative Bank is dedicated to strengthening communities nationwide through the delivery of banking and financial services, complemented by a special focus on cooperative expansion and economic development. NCB provides financial products and services for the nation's cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Bank has offices in Alaska, California, New York, Ohio, and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.ncb.coop, National Cooperative Bank on Facebook and Instagram, or Twitter @natlcoopbank.

