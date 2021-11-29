MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6: Brand-new & Enhanced Data Recovery Feature

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited just released MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 for Windows users on November 25, 2021. This new version of MiniTool Partition Wizard is compatible with Windows 11 and mainly comes with a brand-new interface of the Data Recovery feature, and improved data recovery from the FAT32 partition.

Brand-new Data Recovery Interfaces

In MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.5, drives are displayed in multiple categories. Users might be confused about where to find the desired drive, which is quite inconvenient.

MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 has redesigned the interface of its built-in Data Recovery feature, making it simpler and more user-friendly.

All the detected logical drives and devices are displayed under two tabs. In version 12.6, users can find the target drive easily and quickly. The "Recovery Result" has been integrated into the "Specific Location" and they are moved to the bottom section. The "Scan" button is also changed. In the new version, users can hover the mouse on the target drive or device and the "Scan" button will appear automatically. Users can start scanning with a simple click. The "Refresh" button is moved to the upper right corner. When users can't find a drive, they can try refreshing the software. The "Scan Settings" option is moved to a collapsible panel on the left side. The left panel can be either expanded or collapsed according to users' needs.

Data Recovery on FAT32 Partition Is Greatly Improved

MiniTool Partition Wizard enables users to recover data from FAT32, exFAT, NTFS, and some unidentified file systems.

The new version 12.6 of MiniTool Partition Wizard comes with deeply enhanced data recovery from the FAT32 partition. It can scan and recover deleted or lost pictures, files, and videos from FAT32 partitions more accurately. This is quite useful as FAT32 is widely used in various devices, such as USB flash drives, memory cards, PlayStation 4/5 external hard drives, etc.

Partition Wizard 12.6 Is Fully Compatible with Windows 11

Windows 11 is the latest operating system provided by Microsoft and it has become quite popular since its release. MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 is fully compatible with Windows 11. It can help users to manage their disks and recover data on Windows 11 without any problems such as crashes, freezes, lags, etc.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a professional and reliable disk and partition management program first released by MiniTool Software Limited in 2009. Since the release, this company has kept delivering updates to improve the user experience.

With over ten years of development, MiniTool Partition Wizard has become full-featured disk manager software. This program is available to various platforms, such as Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019 all editions. It also includes various languages, like English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, etc.

