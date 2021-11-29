2022 Chicago Auto Show Returns To McCormick Place In February

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, announced today that the 2022 event will return to its traditional February timeframe – Feb. 12-21 – at McCormick Place. The show is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day of the show (Presidents Day) when it closes at 8 p.m. Tickets to the public show are now available for purchase online at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

"While there were many wonderful aspects of our summertime 'special edition' show, we're excited to return to February as it's historically been an ideal time for consumers to get out and beat the winter doldrums by experiencing the industry's latest cars, trucks and SUVs," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. "Plus, the show helps to drive consumer interest in new vehicles and it effectively kicks off the dealers' spring selling season, solidifying that February is the right time for the show. That said, we learned a lot from the July 2021 event that we plan to implement in February. The show will also feature popular exhibits like Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory indoor test tracks and outdoor test drives on city streets."

In addition to returning fan-favorite indoor test tracks, the show will feature a lineup of interactive activities within the various exhibits. Step into Subaru's National Parks display for a five-senses immersive experience, take on Toyota's brand-new Tundra indoor test track and get a first glimpse of new EVs that will soon hit the market, like the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bz4X.

Also new next year, show organizers will honor first responders and military personnel by hosting a First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Feb. 15. On that day, all first responders and military may visit an identified location at the event to show their badge or military ID for free entry. Any guests that accompany first responders or military personnel will be treated to a discounted voucher of $10, valid that day only.

"The Chicago Auto Show has become a longstanding tradition providing people a fun, indoor activity within an otherwise quiet, cold month," said Dave Sloan, Chicago Auto Show General Manager. "We're thrilled to offer 10 days of back-to-back entertainment to fans who look forward to this event each year."

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2022 show runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day (Presidents Day) when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free. The Chicago Auto Show will operate in full accordance with health and safety protocols required by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Check the website for the latest updates.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or watch this video. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

