NPCore forms global partnership with Viet Cyber Security towards expansion into SE Asian IT security market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NPCore, a joint venture member of Born2Global Centre, has its sights set on a greater share of the IT security market in Southeast Asia, recently joining forces with Vietnamese IT security service provider Viet Cyber Security. Together, the two companies set up NPCore Vietnam Joint Stock Company, a joint venture which will see them coordinate efforts in the IT security industry. NPCore is an AI-based new variant malware (APT) response solution provider offering optimal security solutions.

NPCore has provided cyber security solutions and since 2021, it has participated in a project for supporting overseas expansion of D.N.A (Data, Network, AI) convergence products led by Born2Global Centre.

The joint enterprise will see the two partners collaborate in technology and, more importantly, concerted sales and marketing activities in the Southeast Asian IT security market. The goal is to lay the foundation for a stable supply of IT security services in local markets to obtain market trust and continue expanding the business at an increasing pace. NPCore has confirmed that it is ready to aggressively engage Viet Cyber Security's local networks and customers towards expanding its market presence. NPCore's solution (Zombie Zero) can defend against any path through which malicious code can flow from the network to the endpoint.

It currently holds 12 patents as well as the International Common Criteria (CC) certification for its proprietary security technologies and has more than 100 global references.

NPCore CEO Han Seung-cheol stated, "The local joint enterprise was established in Vietnam as it is a market with active investment taking place in national security, corporate IT security, and other fields. It will be a local platform for entry into the Southeast Asian markets—Vietnam included—and will put us on the map as an IT security service provider in the region."

Furthermore, the joint venture between NPCore and Viet Cyber Security was established as part of the Born2Global Centre's partnership program. Through its support of DNA-convergence products and services, Born2Global Centre serves as a launchpad for innovative startups to enter global markets. Born2Global Centre provides startups with different levels of consulting services, from partnership exploration & creation to business establishment, operations, joint R&D projects, and market expansion.

For more detailed information on NPCore, visit https://www.npcore.com/eng/.

