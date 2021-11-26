The Best Black Friday Deals To Power Homes - BLUETTI Announces Seasonal Offers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetti is announcing Black Friday deals on offer this year.

Save Big on Bluetti Black Friday Deals

As Black Friday is soon to arrive this November, it comes as no surprise that people around the world are hard pressed at searching for the best deals out there.

For homeowners, vanlifers, RVers and campers, Bluetti has something special planned and we are sure our solar generator deals will be sure to impress.

This Black Friday, Bluetti is offering the biggest discounts on their entire product line, they have ever offered.

For the homeowner looking for unlimited power:

(Starts at $2,999 (originally $3,698) -- save up to $4,000 with bundles)

A 100% modular power system, the Bluetti AC300 and B300 battery modules are some of the most popular solar products on the market.

Each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the systems overall capacity to a whopping 12,288 Wh.

The major benefit of owning a modular solar generator comes down to portability. In the past, transporting that much power was a tedious task, if not impossible for some. Now, Bluetti has paved the road of innovation, making the transport of vast amounts of power, not only easy, but possible.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. In other words, some of the longest lasting solar generators on the market today.

Furthermore, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously, whilst being connected to two B300 battery modules. Additionally, the Bluetti AC300 also allows for the connection of the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

For the unexpected power outage:

The AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station

(Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) -- save up to $2,600 with bundles)

The Bluetti AC200 MAX the all-round upgraded version of Bluetti's long-loved classic model, the AC200 (which was originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo).

The new AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, but can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230's, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300's

The AC200MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

For the perfect camping trip:

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels

(Up to 20% off -- save huge with bundles)

Portable solar panels are great partners for portable battery power stations when wall outlets are far out of reach.

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are foldable solar panels specially designed for campers, van dwellers and for small/medium-size off-grid solar systems.

Bluetti's PV120 and PV200 solar panels are made with monocrystalline solar cells that are arguably the most effective solar cells available on the commercial market today.

This is largely due to their ability to produce a high amount of clean power even when sunlight is at its truest form.

With greatly improved shading performance, the PV120 and PV200 won't significantly loose efficiency when part of the solar cells are blocked by any shadows, trees or any other sun blockers.

Below Are Some Of The Additional Bluetti Black Friday Deals:

Product Model Original Price Black Friday Offer Discount AC200P $1,799 $1,599 $200 EB150 $1,099 $899 $200 EB240 $1,599 $1,299 $300 EB55 $499 $449 $50 EB70 $599 $529 $100 AC50S-BLUE $429 $359 $90 AC50S-Orange $429 $359 $110

Check out all the Bluetti Black Friday deals at bluettipower.com.

