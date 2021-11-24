SkyView
PNC Announces Redemption of Senior Notes Due December 9, 2022

Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on Dec. 9, 2021, of the following Senior Notes issued by PNC Bank, National Association:

PNC Logo
  • All outstanding Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due Dec. 9, 2022, in the amount of $650,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFS2). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.028% and an original scheduled maturity date of Dec. 9, 2022. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of Dec. 9, 2021.
  • All outstanding Senior Floating Rate Notes due Dec. 9, 2022, in the amount of $750,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFR4). The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of Dec. 9, 2022. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of Dec. 9, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-due-december-9-2022-301431591.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.