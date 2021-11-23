PeopleScout Named an RPO Leader in EMEA and APAC on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a leading global provider of talent solutions, has been recognized as an RPO leader in EMEA and APAC on HRO Today's 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. This follows the company's ranking as an enterprise leader on the global 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen in September.

"PeopleScout has demonstrated their ability to manage talent acquisition solutions that span the global economy," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "The company's investment in enhancing their capabilities in EMEA and APAC, along with their cutting-edge technology, industry expertise and superior customer service have earned them their place as a leader on this year's RPO Baker's Dozen list in all regions."

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings are determined through a survey of current buyers of RPO services. The annual Baker's Dozen list ranks the top 13 RPO providers globally as well as the top RPO providers that service EMEA, APAC and the healthcare industry. Providers are evaluated on three sub-categories: breadth of service, size of deal and quality of service.

"To receive this recognition at a global level is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation in talent solutions across all regions," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "We remain committed to delivering next generation, tech-enabled talent solutions and best-in-class service to our clients around the globe. We are grateful for the strength of the client partnerships that made these rankings possible."

PeopleScout continues to evolve its talent solutions for the future. The company is uniquely positioned to provide innovative solutions across the total workforce spectrum, with strong rankings on the global RPO Baker's Dozen list, as well as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen lists. Earlier this year, PeopleScout was also named an RPO Leader by Everest Group and the largest RPO provider in North America for the second year in a row. The company's talent technology, Affinix™ brings together artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning and people skills–the total package when it comes to talent sourcing and engagement.

Learn more about the 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen on the HRO Today Magazine website.

