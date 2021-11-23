Dell Technologies Delivers Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Best third quarter in Dell Technologies history, driven by robust demand, durable competitive advantages and strong execution

Record third quarter revenue of $28.4 billion , up 21%

Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $4.87 , non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces record financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The company generated record revenue of $28.4 billion, up 21%, driven by growth in all business units, customer segments and geographies, as well as broad strength across commercial PCs, servers and storage. Operating income was a third quarter record of $1.3 billion, a 19% increase over the same period the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income was a third quarter record of $2.9 billion, up 5%. Net income was $3.9 billion, non-GAAP net income was $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $3.3 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $4.87, up 351% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.37, up 17%.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited) Total net revenue $ 28,394



$ 23,482



21%

$ 79,003



$ 68,112



16% Operating income $ 1,349



$ 1,129



19%

$ 4,096



$ 2,967



38% Net income $ 3,888



$ 881



341%

$ 5,706



$ 2,162



164% Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.87



$ 1.08



351%

$ 7.08



$ 2.64



168%























Non-GAAP net revenue $ 28,405



$ 23,521



21%

$ 79,037



$ 68,241



16% Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,868



$ 2,725



5%

$ 8,393



$ 7,504



12% Non-GAAP net income $ 2,015



$ 1,711



18%

$ 5,745



$ 4,475



28% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,410



$ 3,231



6%

$ 9,976



$ 8,938



12% Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 2.37



$ 2.03



17%

$ 6.75



$ 5.28



28%

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $47 billion, up 26%, deferred revenue of $31 billion, and cash and investments of $24.2 billion. The company has paid down a total of $15.9 billion of debt year-to-date and received an Investment Grade corporate family rating from all three of the major credit rating agencies.

Operating Segments Summary

Client Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was up 35% to a record $16.5 billion. Operating income was a third quarter record of $1.1 billion, up 14%, and 6.9% of Client Solutions Group revenue. Commercial revenue was a record $12.3 billion, up an unprecedented 40%, and consumer revenue was also a record $4.3 billion, up 21%.

Key highlights:

Continued growth in high-value segments, including commercial PCs, high-end consumer and gaming – which will drive long-term profitable share gains.

Achieved highest year-over-year PC share gain in Dell's history for calendar third quarter, with shipments up 26.6% and global PC share up 3.0 points to 17.4%. 1

laptop. Announced new Latitude Rugged notebooks – including the industry's smallest 5G-capable 13" fully-ruggedlaptop.

th anniversary of Alienware – released the redesigned Timed to the 25anniversary of Alienware – released the redesigned Alienware Aurora , the pinnacle of gaming desktop experiences. With a special focus on airflow and thermals, the open-air design provides better accessibility and improved performance – enriching the gaming experience in every possible way.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $8.4 billion, up 5% and the third consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year revenue growth, as customers accelerate IT investments. Storage revenue was $3.9 billion, up 1%. Servers and networking revenue was $4.5 billion, up 9% for a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Operating income was $892 million or approximately 10.6% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. Customer investments in IT infrastructure and digital transformation will continue to drive strong demand for compute and storage and create future growth opportunities for new innovations in multi-cloud, telecom and 5G.

Key highlights:

Introduced updates to the network-attached storage (NAS) portfolio , including new Dell EMC PowerScale systems and software enhancements, all focused on providing customers with the flexible and secure consumption and management of unstructured data.

Launched the industry's first end-to-end NVMe/TCP solution, featuring SmartFabric Storage Software , which provides the intelligence for automated storage connectivity at scale.

Announced edge innovations across the portfolio to help organizations simplify deployments and capture more value from data generated and processed outside the traditional data center and public cloud.

Introduced new telecom software, solutions and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.

Announced APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud, which gives organizations the ability to move workloads across multiple cloud environments and scale resources quickly with predictable pricing and transparent costs.

VMware revenue was $3.2 billion for the third quarter, up 10% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio. Operating income for the quarter was $837 million, or 26.3% of VMware revenue.

Executive quotes:

"We continue to deliver strong results, with more than $13 billion in cash flow from operations on a trailing-twelve-month basis," said Tom Sweet , chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "The digital trends are tailwinds for our business, and along with our strategy and financial flexibility, lead us to be optimistic about our long-term growth prospects."



"Technology is more essential today than ever before, and we are clearly winning in our core, keeping us at the center of customers' IT and digital agendas," said Jeff Clarke , vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "Our product, global operations and sales teams did an outstanding job this quarter as we shipped a record number of products and delivered record revenue of $28.4 billion ."



"We're three quarters into what will prove to be a historic year for Dell, and we are just beginning to write the next chapter of the Dell Technologies story," said Chuck Whitten , co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We are uniquely positioned in the data era, with durable advantages and market-leading positions. Our strategy is focused on growing our core business and in adjacent multi-billion-dollar markets including multi-cloud, edge, telecom and as-a-Service."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: risks and uncertainties relating to our spin-off of VMware, Inc., including the potential effects on our business of the transaction; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; Dell Technologies' execution of its growth, business and acquisition strategies; the success of Dell Technologies' cost efficiency measures; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; and Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change Net revenue:





















Products $ 21,540

$ 17,352

24%

$ 58,968



$ 50,127



18% Services 6,854

6,130

12%

20,035



17,985



11% Total net revenue 28,394

23,482

21%

79,003



68,112



16% Cost of net revenue:





















Products 17,552

13,789

27%

47,137



39,923



18% Services 2,783

2,432

14%

8,164



6,919



18% Total cost of net revenue 20,335

16,221

25%

55,301



46,842



18% Gross margin 8,059

7,261

11%

23,702



21,270



11% Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 5,293

4,772

11%

15,398



14,419



7% Research and development 1,417

1,360

4%

4,208



3,884



8% Total operating expenses 6,710

6,132

9%

19,606



18,303



7% Operating income 1,349

1,129

19%

4,096



2,967



38% Interest and other, net 3,436

273

NM

2,689



(929)



389% Income before income taxes 4,785

1,402

241%

6,785



2,038



233% Income tax expense (benefit) 897

521

72%

1,079



(124)



970% Net income 3,888

881

341%

5,706



2,162



164% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 45

49

(8)%

145



139



4% Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 3,843

$ 832

362%

$ 5,561



$ 2,023



175%























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:



















Gross margin 28 %

31 %





30 %

31 %



Selling, general, and administrative 19 %

20 %





19 %

21 %



Research and development 5 %

6 %





5 %

6 %



Operating expenses 24 %

26 %





25 %

27 %



Operating income 5 %

5 %





5 %

4 %



Income before income taxes 17 %

6 %





9 %

3 %



Net income 14 %

4 %





7 %

3 %



Income tax rate 18.7 %

37.2 %





15.9 %

-6.1 %











































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



October 29, 2021

January 29, 2021 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,406



$ 14,201

Accounts receivable, net 14,177



12,788

Short-term financing receivables, net 4,970



5,155

Inventories, net 5,442



3,402

Other current assets 10,184



8,021

Total current assets 57,179



43,567

Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,925



6,431

Long-term investments 1,827



1,624

Long-term financing receivables, net 5,270



5,339

Goodwill 40,701



40,829

Intangible assets, net 12,319



14,429

Other non-current assets 11,456



11,196

Total assets $ 135,677



$ 123,415

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 16,280



$ 6,362

Accounts payable 26,772



21,696

Accrued and other 10,081



9,549

Short-term deferred revenue 16,569



16,525

Total current liabilities 69,702



54,132

Long-term debt 31,699



41,622

Long-term deferred revenue 14,885



14,276

Other non-current liabilities 5,197



5,360

Total liabilities 121,483



115,390

Redeemable shares —



472

Stockholders' equity:





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity 8,954



2,479

Non-controlling interests 5,240



5,074

Total stockholders' equity 14,194



7,553

Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity $ 135,677



$ 123,415



DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 3,888



$ 881



$ 5,706



$ 2,162

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (637)



2,113



1,508



3,368

Change in cash from operating activities 3,251



2,994



7,214



5,530

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments (50)



(122)



(320)



(296)

Maturities and sales of investments 119



27



454



98

Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (799)



(480)



(2,056)



(1,584)

Acquisition of businesses and assets, net —



(71)



(16)



(405)

Divestitures of businesses and assets, net 3,957



2,067



3,957



2,187

Other 14



14



34



26

Change in cash from investing activities 3,241



1,435



2,053



26

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 140



168



326



389

Repurchases of parent common stock (a) (18)



—



(35)



(240)

Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a) (196)



(299)



(1,174)



(890)

Proceeds from debt 9,102



2,925



13,037



14,772

Repayments of debt (4,646)



(7,024)



(13,069)



(17,244)

Other (99)



(80)



(113)



(270)

Change in cash from financing activities 4,283



(4,310)



(1,028)



(3,483)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (33)



(15)



(54)



(67)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,742



104



8,185



2,006

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 12,627



12,053



15,184



10,151

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 23,369



$ 12,157



$ 23,369



$ 12,157



_________________ (a) Common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):



Net Revenue:

























Servers and networking $ 4,533



$ 4,164



9 %

$ 13,104



$ 12,118



8 % Storage 3,895



3,860



1 %

11,667



11,682



— % Total ISG net revenue $ 8,428



$ 8,024



5 %

$ 24,771



$ 23,800



4 %



























Operating Income:

























ISG operating income $ 892



$ 882



1 %

$ 2,650



$ 2,587



2 % % of ISG net revenue 11 %

11 %







11 %

11 %





% of total reportable segment operating income 31 %

32 %







32 %

35 %

































Client Solutions Group (CSG):



Net Revenue:

























Commercial $ 12,292



$ 8,783



40 %

$ 32,668



$ 25,456



28 % Consumer 4,254



3,503



21 %

11,446



9,137



25 % Total CSG net revenue $ 16,546



$ 12,286



35 %

$ 44,114



$ 34,593



28 %



























Operating Income:

























CSG operating income $ 1,147



$ 1,002



14 %

$ 3,232



$ 2,309



40 % % of CSG net revenue 7 %

8 %







7 %

7 %





% of total reportable segment operating income 40 %

37 %







38 %

31 %

































VMware:



Net Revenue:

























Total VMware net revenue $ 3,178



$ 2,893



10 %

$ 9,317



$ 8,556



9 %



























Operating Income:

























VMware operating income $ 837



$ 837



— %

$ 2,527



$ 2,504



1 % % of VMware net revenue 26 %

29 %







27 %

29 %





% of total reportable segment operating income 29 %

31 %







30 %

34 %











Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.





DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

October 29, 2

021

October 30,

2020 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:











Reportable segment net revenue $ 28,152



$ 23,203



$ 78,202



$ 66,949

Other businesses (a) 251



314



829



1,288

Unallocated transactions (b) 2



4



6



4

Impact of purchase accounting (c) (11)



(39)



(34)



(129)

Total consolidated net revenue $ 28,394



$ 23,482



$ 79,003



$ 68,112

















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:













Reportable segment operating income $ 2,876



$ 2,721



$ 8,409



$ 7,400

Other businesses (a) (9)



3



(17)



105

Unallocated transactions (b) 1



1



1



(1)

Impact of purchase accounting (c) (17)



(49)



(62)



(165)

Amortization of intangibles (694)



(845)



(2,114)



(2,547)

Transaction-related expenses (d) (311)



(52)



(422)



(211)

Stock-based compensation expense (e) (472)



(436)



(1,406)



(1,219)

Other corporate expenses (f) (25)



(214)



(293)



(395)

Total consolidated operating income $ 1,349



$ 1,129



$ 4,096



$ 2,967



_________________ (a) Secureworks and Virtustream constitute Other businesses and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. On September 1, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RSA Security. On October 1, 2021, the Company completed the sale of Boomi. Prior to the divestitures, the results of Boomi and RSA Security were included within Other businesses. (b) Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. (e) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. (f) Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, severance, facilities action, and other costs.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change Non-GAAP net revenue $ 28,405



$ 23,521



21 %

$ 79,037



$ 68,241



16 % Non-GAAP gross margin $ 8,410



$ 7,771



8 %

$ 24,770



$ 22,722



9 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 30 %

33 %







31 %

33 %





Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,542



$ 5,046



10 %

$ 16,377



$ 15,218



8 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 20 %

21 %







21 %

22 %





Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,868



$ 2,725



5 %

$ 8,393



$ 7,504



12 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 10 %

12 %







11 %

11 %





Non-GAAP net income $ 2,015



$ 1,711



18 %

$ 5,745



$ 4,475



28 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 7 %

7 %







7 %

7 %





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,410



$ 3,231



6 %

$ 9,976



$ 8,938



12 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 12 %

14 %







13 %

13 %





Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 2.37



$ 2.03



17 %

$ 6.75



$ 5.28



28 %











































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.





DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change Net revenue $ 28,394



$ 23,482



21%

$ 79,003



$ 68,112



16% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Impact of purchase accounting 11



39







34



129





Non-GAAP net revenue $ 28,405



$ 23,521



21%

$ 79,037



$ 68,241



16%























Gross margin $ 8,059



$ 7,261



11%

$ 23,702



$ 21,270



11% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 275



375







826



1,122





Impact of purchase accounting 12



40







37



134





Transaction-related expenses —



—







—



—





Stock-based compensation expense 62



51







183



141





Other corporate expenses 2



44







22



55





Non-GAAP gross margin $ 8,410



$ 7,771



8%

$ 24,770



$ 22,722



9%























Operating expenses $ 6,710



$ 6,132



9%

$ 19,606



$ 18,303



7% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles (419)



(470)







(1,288)



(1,425)





Impact of purchase accounting (5)



(9)







(25)



(31)





Transaction-related expenses (311)



(52)







(422)



(211)





Stock-based compensation expense (410)



(385)







(1,223)



(1,078)





Other corporate expenses (23)



(170)







(271)



(340)





Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,542



$ 5,046



10%

$ 16,377



$ 15,218



8%























Operating income $ 1,349



$ 1,129



19%

$ 4,096



$ 2,967



38% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 694



845







2,114



2,547





Impact of purchase accounting 17



49







62



165





Transaction-related expenses 311



52







422



211





Stock-based compensation expense 472



436







1,406



1,219





Other corporate expenses 25



214







293



395





Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,868



$ 2,725



5%

$ 8,393



$ 7,504



12%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

Change Net income $ 3,888



$ 881



341%

$ 5,706



$ 2,162



164% Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 694



845







2,114



2,547





Impact of purchase accounting 17



49







62



165





Transaction-related expenses (3,607)



(286)







(3,508)



(247)





Stock-based compensation expense 472



436







1,406



1,219





Other corporate expenses 25



106







293



287





Fair value adjustments on equity investments (27)



(489)







(352)



(591)





Aggregate adjustment for income taxes 553



169







24



(1,067)





Non-GAAP net income $ 2,015



$ 1,711



18%

$ 5,745



$ 4,475



28%























Net income $ 3,888



$ 881



341%

$ 5,706



$ 2,162



164% Adjustments:





















Interest and other, net (3,436)



(273)







(2,689)



929





Income tax expense (benefit) 897



521







1,079



(124)





Depreciation and amortization 1,242



1,361







3,721



4,017





EBITDA $ 2,591



$ 2,490



4%

$ 7,817



$ 6,984



12%























EBITDA $ 2,591



$ 2,490



4%

$ 7,817



$ 6,984



12% Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 472



436







1,406



1,219





Impact of purchase accounting 11



39







38



129





Transaction-related expenses 311



52







422



211





Other corporate expenses 25



214







293



395





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,410



$ 3,231



6%

$ 9,976



$ 8,938



12%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Three Months Ended October 29, 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-GAAP Net income $ 3,888



694



17



(3,607)



472



25



(27)



553



$ 2,015

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a) 45



54



1



15



52



—



(2)



(22)



143

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic 3,843



640



16



(3,622)



420



25



(25)



575



1,872

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (2)































(3)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted $ 3,841































$ 1,869





































Earnings per share - basic $ 5.02































$ 2.44

Earnings per share - diluted $ 4.87































$ 2.37





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 766































766

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 788































788



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Nine Months Ended October 29, 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-GAAP Net income $ 5,706



2,114



62



(3,508)



1,406



293



(352)



24



$ 5,745

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a) 145



162



3



24



162



—



5



(67)



434

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic 5,561



1,952



59



(3,532)



1,244



293



(357)



91



5,311

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (7)































(12)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted $ 5,554































$ 5,299





































Earnings per share - basic $ 7.30































$ 6.97

Earnings per share - diluted $ 7.08































$ 6.75





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 762































762

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 785































785



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Three Months Ended October 30, 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-GAAP Net income $ 881



845



49



(286)



436



106



(489)



169



$ 1,711

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a) 49



63



3



5



61



9



(34)



(13)



143

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic 832



782



46



(291)



375



97



(455)



182



1,568

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (3)































(4)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted $ 829































$ 1,564





































Earnings per share - basic $ 1.11































$ 2.10

Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.08































$ 2.03





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 747































747

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 771































771



_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Nine Months Ended October 30, 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)



GAAP

Amortization of

intangibles

Impact of

purchase

accounting

Transaction-

related

expenses

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Other

corporate

expenses

Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments

Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes

Non-GAAP Net income $ 2,162



2,547



165



(247)



1,219



287



(591)



(1,067)



$ 4,475

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a) 139



187



10



20



172



9



(35)



(77)



425

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic 2,023



$ 2,360



$ 155



$ (267)



$ 1,047



$ 278



$ (556)



$ (990)



4,050

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b) (8)































(13)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted $ 2,015































$ 4,037





































Earnings per share - basic $ 2.73































$ 5.46

Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.64































$ 5.28





































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 742































742

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 764































764











































































_________________ (a) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented. (b) Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

