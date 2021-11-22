Stellantis North America Leadership Team Earns 2021 CADIA Impact Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Stellantis North America leadership team was awarded the 2021 CADIA Impact Awards. Pictured from left to right are Teresa Thiele, Stellantis Director - Global Body & Interior and North America Operation; Marvin Washington, Stellantis Director – Modules; Lottie Holland, Stellantis Director – Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement and EEO Compliance; Cheryl Thompson, Founder and CEO of CADIA; and Mary Arraf, Continental North America Communications & Head of DE&I – Automotive Technologies.

CADIA, the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion, and Advancement, works to address diversity and inclusion in the automotive industry

Stellantis earns award in the category of Leadership Commitment

Award caps an outstanding year of diversity and inclusion achievement

The leadership team of Stellantis North America has been selected as the overall winner of the 2021 CADIA Impact Awards in the category of Leadership Commitment.

CADIA, the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion, and Advancement, works to address diversity and inclusion in the automotive industry, with the goal of doubling the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030.

"Achieving breakthrough results in the corporate diversity and inclusion space begins with sound and supportive leadership that intuitively understands the strategic value of nurturing a diverse and fully engaged work culture," said Lottie Holland, Director – Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement and EEO Compliance, Stellantis North America. "At Stellantis, we are blessed with leaders with the vision, purpose and commitment to place D&I at the center of our formula for success and our commitment to be a customer-centered company."

The 2021 CADIA Impact award caps an outstanding year of diversity and inclusion achievements for the company.

Stellantis previously earned a place on DiversityInc's prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity, including earning a #8 ranking out of 1,800 companies on the publication's list of leading supplier diversity programs.

Stellantis also achieved places on LATINA Style's 2022 list of Top 50 Companies for Latinas to Work, Winds of Change magazine's 2021 list of Top 50 Workplaces supporting Indigenous STEM professionals and was a top scorer on the 2021 Disability Equality index.

Also, the company received company of the year honors from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

In addition to promoting and supporting a diverse and inclusive work culture, Stellantis pursues a range of innovative initiatives that support economic empowerment of diverse people and communities.

For instance, to commemorate Juneteenth 2021, Stellantis and the National Business League announced a national partnership to develop Black suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities in the pursuit of greater racial equity in the marketplace.

The Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program will support the development of more than 2.9 million Black businesses in the U.S. and internationally.

The pilot of this exciting program began in October with 13 businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities, with the larger program scheduled to begin in early 2022.

The CADIA Impact Awards were announced on Nov. 12 in Troy, Mich.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis