Pandora Celebrates the Season With More Holiday Stations Than Ever Before

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora is celebrating the season with more holiday stations than ever before! Pandora's dozens of festive stations -- more than 60 this year -- span genres, decades and moods, ensuring all listeners will find something to soundtrack all of their holiday happenings -- from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas to Kwanzaa.
Pandora has invited Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Pentatonix and more to share their favorite holiday songs and traditions in exclusive Artist Takeover Modes on Today's Christmas, Hipster Holidays, Holiday Hits, and Today's Gospel Hits. Pandora's Country Christmas station has gathered holiday stories and songs from Tim McGraw, Brett Eldridge, Darius Rucker, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, Josh Turner, and others for a very special Mode called The Pop Up: A Country Holiday. These guest DJ-style Modes will appear throughout November and December and offer a glimpse into how these artists are celebrating this year.
Pandora's new holiday stations include three that have been curated by its listeners. Holiday Thumb 100 (made up of songs from all eras), Holiday Thumb 100: Traditional (featuring pre-1980 tracks), and Holiday Thumb 100: Modern (comprised of songs 1980-present) are programmed with the 100 songs that have earned the most thumbs ups from Pandora listeners. Pandora curators also pick their ultimate holiday tunes on the brand new Handpicked 100: Merry Shuffle station.
Heavy metal fans have a brand new station to rock out to this holiday season. Yuletide Slay Ride features the best festive metal and hard rock. With tracks from Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Lemmy, Twisted Sister, Skid Row, Girlschool, GWAR and dozens of others, this station rocks the holidays hard. Kwanzaa Celebration also makes its official debut as a station this year. And, Pandora listeners can travel back in time with 2000s Christmas, 90s Christmas (new this year), 80s Christmas, and 70s Christmas (new this year) stations.
Pandora's flagship Christmas station has added more Modes this year, allowing listeners to fine-tune the station to hear even more of what they want at the moment. These Modes can be selected while listening to Christmas Radio on the Pandora app: Holiday Top Thumb 100 (also its own station), Acoustic Holiday, Christmas Present, Christmas Past, Grandma's Favorites, Peaceful Instrumentals, Mistletoe Duets, and Christmas Ensemble.
Additionally, Pandora has a selection of stations to set the mood for whatever you are doing this holiday season: Holiday Cooking, Holiday Cleaning, Holiday Travel, Holiday Workout, and more!
Pandora's Holiday Stations 2021:
Thanksgiving Day
Friendsgiving
Thanksgiving Country
Swingin' Thanksgiving
Holiday Top Thumb 100
Holiday Top Thumb 100: Traditional
Holiday Top Thumb 100: Modern
Handpicked 100: Merry Shuffle
Holiday Hits
Today's Christmas
Christmas
Christmas Traditional
New Holiday
2000s Christmas
90s Christmas
80s Christmas
70s Christmas
Chill Holiday
Folk Holidays
Oldies Christmas
Rockin' Holidays
Yuletide Slay Ride
Hipster Holidays
Christmas Rappin'
Soulful Holidays
Americana Christmas
Country Christmas
Classical Christmas
Navidad Latina
Navidad Mexicana
Navidad Tropical
Navidad Colombiana
Navidad Boricua
Family Christmas
Kids Christmas
Bluegrass Christmas
Caribbean Christmas
Celtic Holidays
Christian Contemporary Holidays
Christmas Blues
Christmas Choral Classics
Classic Country Christmas
Gospel Christmas
Hollywood Holiday Soundtracks
Jazz Holidays
New CCM Christmas
R&B and Pop Holidays
R&B Holiday
Reggae Christmas
Smooth Jazz Christmas
Tropical Holidays
Villancicos De Navidad
Swingin' Christmas
Holiday Cooking
Holiday Cleaning
Holiday Travel
Holiday Workout
Peaceful Holidays
Holiday Instrumentals
Dreamy Snow Day
Kwanzaa Celebration
Hanukkah
Hipster Hanukkah
Hanukkah for Kids
About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
About Pandora
Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.
Source: SiriusXM
Media contact:
Heidi Anne-Noel
Hanne-noel@pandora.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.