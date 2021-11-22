Midwest Tape Ramps Up Development Team with Talent from Longtime Technology Partner Dillon Software to Advance Technology Transformation

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Tape, the leading media distributor serving public libraries for more than 30 years, is expanding its developer team by bringing more than a dozen developers in-house in an exclusive deal with its longtime development partner, Dillon Software.

The move supports the company's significant technology transformation to adopt Agile methodology and enhance engineering products for mobile, ecommerce and QA automation. Midwest Tape is embracing the transformation to accelerate hoopla's introduction of new features, continue consistent growth in its content offering and innovate in digital media delivery for today's high-tech market.

"To allow hoopla to continue meeting the evolving digital media needs of public libraries and their patrons, we are being intentional about the growth of our development team," said Midwest Tape President Jeff Jankowski. "The team at Dillon Software has been a valuable partner for two decades, and now we're excited to welcome those individuals as employees."

The onboarding of the Dillon Software team advances the company's technology transformation and adoption of Agile software development. The team, led by Vice President of Engineering and Development Mihir Agochiya, will expedite feature development and improve speed-to-market to meet the evolving needs of public libraries today. Agochiya joined Midwest Tape last year from JP Morgan Chase, where he led technology teams for more than a decade.

"hoopla is intent on delivering the best digital content in the best platform for libraries," said Agochiya. "To maintain this focus, we're in a constant state of growth and innovation. Every piece of feedback, from patrons and libraries alike, is examined on a regular basis by our own product engineering and support teams and used to inform our tech advancements and roadmap."

The hoopla approach has led to several product introductions and enhancements in recent months. Recently, hoopla developed an Android Auto integration, launched a brand-new audiobook listening experience, became the largest provider of audiobooks on Roku, and created a whole new model for library patrons to have unlimited access to online content for seven days, which is scheduled to release by the end of the year.

To continue this innovation, Midwest Tape is looking for the brightest and smartest minds in the IT industry to join the Engineering and Development team. To view open positions and apply, visit www.midwesttape.com/careers

Midwest Tape, LLC. (www.midwesttape.com) is the leading full-service distributor for public libraries, with a proven track record serving the sector for over 30 years. Midwest Tape provides "shelf-ready" physical DVDs, Blu-rays, and physical audiobooks to public libraries. As the parent company to hoopla digital and Dreamscape Media, Midwest Tape has delivered innovative new digital services and offerings to libraries, supporting patron growth and industry evolution.

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to more than 1 million movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

