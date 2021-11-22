Businesses Needing Laptops Find Relief at Aventis Systems During the Supply Chain Crisis

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the United States and the world alike, a far-reaching supply chain crisis currently grips business procurement strategies across many industries. Office technology is among the affected industries, which is simultaneously undergoing a computer chip shortage. With these challenges facing technology consumers, IT providers are seeking innovative ways to plan ahead for scarcity, delivery delays and other contingencies.

(PRNewsfoto/Aventis Systems, Inc.)

Before the US supply chain buckled under delays and shortages, Aventis Systems had already forecasted the demand spike.



One particular company is weathering the situation and providing certainty to its customers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aventis Systems, Inc. is a value-added reseller of IT hardware and software founded during the economic uncertainty of 2008.

Before the US supply chain buckled under delays and shortages, Aventis Systems had already forecasted the demand spike and purchased thousands of popular business-class laptops. As companies fulfill their fourth-quarter budgets and retailers prepare for the holiday rush, Aventis Systems holds a strong edge in delivering laptops into the hands of workforces that urgently need them under a swift lead time.

Customers purchasing laptops from Aventis Systems can choose from leading brands like HP, Lenovo and Dell, and can custom configure display size, CPUs and storage. All laptops sold come backed with a standard 1-year warranty covering parts replacement, remote troubleshooting and shipping costs associated with warranty returns within the continental US. Options to extend the warranty include an upgrade doubling the standard warranty and covering overnight shipping for all products and components.

"Aventis Systems was born in an economic crisis," stated Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems. "So it should come as no surprise that we're able to apply the lessons we learned in our founding to this present situation. We live in a world of digital purchasing where businesses seldom touch their own product as they pass the buck down a lengthy supply chain. But there's something to be said about having the product yourself, ready to hand off to your customer."

Regardless of abundant inventory and quick lead times, Aventis Systems has advised customers that supplies are limited and moving fast due to high demand and popularity. Customers in need of laptops and a swift turnaround are advised to either call 866.528.9313, Option 1 or visit their quote request tool available here .

More About Aventis Systems

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA., Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small business technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

Call 1-855-AVENTIS, visit www.AventisSystems.com or connect with Aventis Systems on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contact Information:

Cortavo by Aventis Systems, Inc.

Drake Dunaway

1-866-528-9313 x 661

drake.dunaway@aventissystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aventis Systems, Inc.