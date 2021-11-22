BD Selects Torrey View by Breakthrough as San Diego Campus for Growing Biosciences Business Breakthrough Properties secures first major prelease for 10-acre life science development within one year after land acquisition

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties, a leading global developer of life sciences real estate, formed through a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, today announced that leading global medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has selected Torrey View by Breakthrough as home for an expanded San Diego Reagent Innovation Center for its growing BD Biosciences business.

"We are thrilled to welcome BD Biosciences to Torrey View and the broader Breakthrough family," said Susie Harborth, Executive Vice President for Operations at Breakthrough Properties. "BD is exactly the type of dynamic and fast-growing firm we had in mind when we set out to create this life science campus. We are honored and proud to support a company that plays such a critical role in advancing the world of health."

Puneet Sarin, Worldwide President for BD Biosciences, said, "Our new facility in San Diego will aid in elevating our research, development and operations capabilities and position BD for exciting growth. BD Biosciences is a cornerstone of BD's purpose to advance the world of health, providing researchers with innovative tools that drive a deeper understanding of the immune system and unlock its unique power to fight disease. We are pleased to select the Torrey View by Breakthrough campus to house this dynamic work now and in the future. The campus will accommodate a flexible working environment, support collaboration and innovation, and serve our desire to attract and retain the best talent for years to come."

Torrey View is a 10-acre, world-class life sciences research and development campus that Breakthrough is creating alongside its co-equity partner Mitsui Fudosan America. Strategically located within San Diego's burgeoning Del Mar Heights life sciences cluster and adjacent to biopharma workforce housing, Torrey View will feature three research and development buildings and a tenant clubhouse. BD will lease the campus' largest planned building. At 220,000 square feet, BD Biosciences will occupy more than 40 percent of Torrey View's total available space.

Daniel D'Orazi, Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions for Breakthrough Properties, added, "BD's early commitment to the project is emblematic of the intense and accelerating demand for high-quality research space in San Diego, which is benefitting from a continued influx of venture capital into the biopharma sphere. The Torrey View campus is the ideal office and lab solution to meet this need. We believe it will be a destination for innovative biotech and life sciences firms that will help them grow, expand, recruit top talent and establish a long-term presence in one of the top scientific research clusters in the nation."

Steve Conly, Vice President and General Manager of BD Biosciences Research Solutions, said, "BD has enjoyed a longstanding presence in the San Diego region, with more than 4,000 BD associates currently located there, due to the area's vibrant business community and depth and breadth of talent. The location was selected after careful review of a number of alternatives and is a testament to our commitment to hiring and developing members of the San Diego community."

In keeping with its commitment to providing customized and elevated customer experiences, Breakthrough's Torrey View campus will incorporate thoughtfully crafted indoor and outdoor communal spaces, as well as state-of-the-art conference and event facilities, all of which are meant to inspire interaction, collaboration and innovation.

Torrey View will also include a full suite of curated tenant amenities, including multiple dining options, a Jay Wright-designed fitness center, pickleball courts, surfboard and bike storage, and onsite parking via a partially below-grade garage covered by open green spaces, gardens, and native plants.

The best-in-class campus will also feature drought-tolerant landscaping, pedestrian and bicycle pathways, and a series of informal outdoor gathering areas to complement and enhance the surrounding community.

"Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital founded Breakthrough Properties because we recognized the intense demand for superior life sciences environments where companies like BD can explore, discover and grow," said Tishman Speyer Managing Director Paul De Martini. "We look forward to working with BD, the City of San Diego and the local community in producing a Torrey View campus that complements and enhances the surrounding Del Mar innovation district."

Breakthrough acquired the Torrey View site in October 2020 and has designed it to LEED Gold standards. To realize its vision, Breakthrough is working with life science architectural firm FLAD Architects and general contractor Clark Construction. It has also retained Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL) senior life science team in San Diego to help market and lease the space.

About Breakthrough Properties (www.btprop.com)

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Torrey View by Breakthrough – Image Courtesy of Breakthrough Properties

